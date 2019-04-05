Fernando Marez: Amber Alert Issued for Toddlers Abducted by Dad

Fernando Marez is a Missouri man suspected of abducting his young children after assaulting their mother, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Marez, 24, is accused of assaulting the children’s mother and threatening to kill one of the kids before leaving with the children, as well as an unknown man and woman.

Police say the children, 1-year-old Alexia Marez and 3-year-old Fernando Marez, were taken at around 10:30 am Friday.

Marez is said to be driving a tan four-door passenger car bearing the partial Missouri or Illinois license plate that includes “E15,” police said.

Police Ask Anyone With Information About Fernando Marez to Come Forward

PHOTOS ATTACHED AMBER ALERT ABDUCTED: Alexia Marez (F/age 1, H, wearing white & pink flower onesie blue pants) & Fernando Marez (M/age 3, H, wearing blue shirt grey sweatpants)

VEHICLE: Tan 4 door SUV- partial plate (MO or IL) E15

Police say Marez is 24, stands 5-foot-7, and weighs 145 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, a black vest, dark blue jeans, and Champion brand shoes.

Police said he has the children’s names tattooed on his both of his arms.

According to Marez’s Facebook profile, he lives in Overland, Missouri and was originally born in Leon, Guanajuato, Mexico.

Alexia Marez was last seen wearing a white and pink flower onesie and blue pants, police said.

Fernando Marez, 3, was last seen wearing a blue shirt and gray sweatpants.

“Anyone seeing the abducted children, suspect, associate, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the Amber Alert should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the St. Charles Police Department at 636-949-3300,” police said in a news release.

