Gabe Jones & Mary Baum: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Mayor Pete Buttigieg had an unexpected morning on April 1, 2019. He officiated a wedding ceremony for a couple at his office in South Bend, Indiana, just about half an hour before their scheduled C-section! They wanted to be married before their baby was born.

The couple, Gabe Jones and Mary Baum, welcomed their baby daughter named Jade Catherine Jones later in the day and sent a photo to Mayor Pete’s office.

About 24 hours before the wedding ceremony, Mary Baum hinted at what was coming. She wrote in the Facebook group that was put together for her baby shower: “All right people tomorrow morning is the day we get to meet Miss. Jade Katherine Jones…Registration and prep is at 9am surgery at 11am…Praying everything goes smoothly…1st though Gabe and I have some business that morning to handle, but we’ll leave that as a surprise.”

1. Mayor Pete Buttigieg Shared on Facebook That the Couple Surprised Him at His Office Early in the Morning on April 1

This was no April Fool’s joke. Mayor Pete Buttigieg shared on Facebook that the wedding request was a complete surprise to him.

Buttigieg explained that he got to his mayoral office early after his morning run in order to responed to messages before beginning the day’s meetings. He said he got up to use the restroom and encountered the couple, Gabe Jones and Mary Baum, coming off the elevator.

Buttigieg admitted that when they asked to speak with him, he “tried to hint” that he “did not have a lot of time for unplanned meetings” and felt concern that his “rare few minutes of free time” were vanishing. “Reluctantly, I showed them in to the front part of our office and promised someone would try to take care of whatever their issue was.”

But Buttigieg’s said his attitude immediately changed when they explained the request. The couple, pregannt with a baby girl, wanted to be married before their daughter was born. They were scheduled for a C-section at the hospital at 9 a.m. They arrived at the mayor’s office around 8:15 a.m. and asked Buttigieg if he “could do the honors.” They had the marriage papers all ready to go.

2. A Member of Buttigieg’s Staff Found a Ribbon to Use in Place of Rings, Because the Couple’s Actual Wedding Bands Were Not Yet Ready

Pete Buttigieg explained that he “corralled a few staff members” as they arrived at work for the day to serve as witnesses for the ceremony. Gabe Jones and Mary Baum did not have their wedding bands yet. Buttigieg said one of his colleagues found a ribbon to be used in place of the rings.

The ceremony lasted just a few minutes. The Jones’ made it to the hospital in time for their appointment. A few hours later, they sent Buttigieg’s office a photo of Gabe holding his new baby daughter, Jade Katherine Jones.

Buttigieg made sure to refer as Jade as “South Bend’s newest resident.” He added, “It’s moments like this that I’ll miss when my term as mayor comes to an end.”

3. Gabe Jones Asked Mary Baum to Marry Him in February & She Posted a Photo of Herself Wearing a Ring Pop

Gabe Jones and Mary Baum got engaged on February 14, 2019, according to her Facebook page.

Baum shared a photo on February 22 alongside her fiance with the caption, “I said YES!” You can see in the photo that the ring is actually candy.

A friend commented “That’s a funky engagement ring.” Baum laughingly responded, “It serves its purpose lol.” Another friend wrote, “What a ROCK !! ( candy)” to which Baum replied, “not to mention a yummy one at that lol!”

4. Mary Baum Jones Worked as a Certified Nurses Aide & Shared a Skeptical View of Politicians on Her Facebook Page

Mary Haum Jones of South Bend, Indiana wrote on her Facebook that she is a certified nursing assistant. She previously worked as a Nurses Aide at an assisted living facility in South Bend called Brookdale.

Baum has two brothers named Jason and Matthew, according to her Facebook photos. She also has an older daughter named Faith. Baum shared a photo of Faith kissing her stomach right before they left the house to go get married.

Baum describes herself as an “energetic and very outgoing person who is up for just about anything.” She lists a saying by the Dalai Lama as one of her favorite quotes. “Hard times build determination and inner strength. Through them we can also come to appreciate the uselessness of anger. Instead of getting angry nurture a deep caring and respect for troublemakers because by creating such trying circumstances they provide us with invaluable opportunities to practice tolerance and patience.”

Baum cheekily listed her political affiliation as “Whoever is the best liar.” To explain, she wrote that “Politicians are all full of crap and lies so I guess whoever lies the best gets the vote.” Her opinion may have changed after being married by a politician!

5. Gabe Jones is a Musician & Studied at Indiana University

Gabe Jones goes by the name “Jibrail Jones” on Facebook. He describes himself as a freelance musician and write that he can play the bass, drums, and keyboard. He also lists sound editing and vocals as part of his skill set. Jones studied Music & Audio Technology at Indiana University from 2006 through 2008.

Jones wrote that one of his favorite quotes is “Be the change you wish to see.”

Jones has also been driving for Lyft since 2017.