Gabriel Fordham: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Gabriel Fordham is a suspect involved in a hit-and-run crash that seriously hurt a 9-year-old girl in her yard in Georgia, WSB-TV reports.

A widely-shared video shows the moment Fordham’s car skips across the grass in front of a Georgia home and hits 9-year-old LaDerihanna Holmes as she was playing with a friend.

Holmes suffered a fractured skull, broken pelvic bone, and other serious injuries. Her friend, 11-year-old Alaysia Phillips, injured her foot in the crash.

The video shows a man running out of the car and fleeing the scene. Fordham stayed on the scene until he noticed someone come out of the home with a gun, his attorney said.

Fordham turned himself in on Tuesday. His attorney says that Fordham was carjacked and lost consciousness when his car hit Holmes.

1. Harrowing Video Shows The Moment Gabriel Fordham’s Car Hit LaDerihanna Holmes

Surveillance video published online shows the moment Fordham’s car careened across the grass of a home in Lithonia, Georgia Friday.

The video shows Alaysia Phillips and LaDerihanna Holmes run to get away from the vehicle before it hit Holmes.

After the car hit the child, an unidentified person in white pants is seen running out of the car and fleeing the scene.

Video shows that Fordham stayed on the scene until his attorney said someone came out of the house with a gun and began to make threats.

2. Holmes Suffered a Fractured Skull & Broken Pelvic Bone

Holmes suffered a fractured skull, a broken pelvic bone in three places, and numerous other serious injuries.

She is in critical condition. She will likely have to re-learn how to walk, WSB-TV reported.

Phillips injured her foot in the accident and has to use crutches until she recovers. Phillips told WSB-TV that she lost consciousness and does not remember the accident.

This is how 11 year old Alaysia Phillips gets around, now.

She was 1 of the 2 girls injured by a Hit and Run driver, in DeKalb County.

Catch my EXCLUSIVE interview and hear her message for her friend, who's still in the hospital, next at 6pm.@wsbtv pic.twitter.com/n10iPesZxc — Audrey Washington (@AudreyWSBTV) April 2, 2019

“The only reason I woke up is because I heard screaming,” Phillips said. “My foot got stuck between the car and the house.

3. Fordham Turned Himself In On Tuesday

Developing: Driver in the crash that injured 2 little girls in DeKalb County in now in custody. His attorney says there's much more to the story. Working on exclusive details for #Nightbeat at 11pm. https://t.co/oRbRvkIENp pic.twitter.com/nSkWsK3HLJ — Matt Johnson (@MattWSB) April 2, 2019

Fordham turned himself in to police Tuesday.

Police said he will be charged with hit-and-run, failure to maintain lane, stop sign violation, serious injury by vehicle and reckless driving.

His attorney, Ryan Williams, told WSB-TV that Fordham and his girlfriend, who owns the car, contacted police on the day of the crash and had been negotiating his surrender until Tuesday.

“He has not been trying to hide in the shadows,” Williams said.

But Phillips’ aunt Wakena Timms questioned why Fordham left the scene and why it took so long for him to surrender.

“How could you run over two little girls and leave the scene?” Timms asked. “You don’t try to help or nothing? The gentleman, I just want to know, what if that had been your little cousin? How would you feel? Would you want someone to leave the scene and leave them like that?”

“You could have went and turned yourself in,” she added. “Why make them have to hunt you down?”

4. Fordham’s Lawyer Claims He Was Carjacked & Unconscious When His Car Hit Holmes

Williams told WSB that Fordham was being carjacked and lost consciousness, causing him to hit Holmes.

“Someone jumped in his vehicle with a pistol, put the gun to his face, made him drive, and the whole time my client was driving, he was kind of directing the path,” Williams said.

“My client tried to take the gun from him, the guy hits him in the face, my client blacks out, and thats why you see the full fledge force of them going through a stop sign,” the attorney claimed.

Williams said that Fordham left the scene because someone came out of the house with a gun and threatened him.

“With emotions rising, he had no opportunity to stay there, without possibly being harmed,” Williams said.

“He’s apologetic and he wants to help this family get closure to this issue,” he added.

5. GoFundMe Launched to Raise Money for LaDerihanna Holmes’ Medical Expenses

Well April fools on me! NEVER negotiate with a super intelligent 9yr old! I’m now working for her for $5! 😩😂 My law firm will donate any recovery to #LaDerihannaHolmes but I want my $5! 😂 Too cute! So proud of her being so strong! Miracle baby! Thankful she hired me 😂 pic.twitter.com/e4qXoN0yix — L. Chris Stewart Esq (@chrisstewartesq) April 1, 2019

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help LaDerihanna Holmes’ family pay for her medical expenses.

“LaDerihanna sustained a skull fracture with laceration, a broken pelvic bone in 3 places, a front fracture is shattered and a deep back laceration is fractured, as well as a a leak in her right heart valve. It is a miracle that she is still alive,” the page says. “At this current moment, she is in critical condition and the family is in need of financial assistance. The family is asking for any donations that can help with medical assistance as a result of this tragic accident.”

“Each day, we discover more about the obstacles that this brave little girl and her family face; not just the days in the hospital but the months, and perhaps years, ahead to cope with the devastating impact of this incident. Thank you for your prayers and support,” the page says.

