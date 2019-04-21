Is GameStop Open on Easter 2019 Near Me?

Sure, Easter is a fun time to spend with family and friends. You get to go Easter egg hunting, give Easter basket gifts (including delicious candy), and enjoy a meal together as you celebrate the holiday. You might even go to church on Easter morning. But the festivities can’t last all day and at some point, you will want to stop by GameStop and look for something fun to do for the rest of the holiday. Or maybe you want to pick up a gift for someone at GameStop. But can you do that? Is GameStop open on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019?

GameStop hours vary by location on Easter Day. Although many stores are open on Easter, some are closed. Some locations that are open will have shorter hours than usual because of the holiday. Unlike some stores, GameStop doesn’t have chain-wide required Easter hours. Hours can vary from location to location. So if you’re wanting to visit GameStop, you’ll want to check the store hours online and possibly even call in case the online hours aren’t updated to reflect the holiday. Visit the store locator here to find the address, phone number, and hours of the stores nearest you.

Each GameStop team gets to decide if they want to be open for Easter or not. Some are offering specials that end before Easter, some are hosting events on Easter day, and some won’t open at all. It varies pretty widely from store to store. One GameStop employee shared on Facebook that his Somerset GameStop was closing and the store’s last day to be open would be on Easter Sunday, April 21. Another location is going to be open and near Easter bunny photos on Easter Sunday in Garland, Texas. That GameStop in Garland, Texas has special Easter hours from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Meanwhile, a GameStop at 4110 Polaris Fashion Place in Ohio is going to be closed on Easter.

GameStop had a 25 percent off collectibles deal at all its stores, but the last day was April 19, two days before Easter. These were advertised as great Easter gifts, but the special doesn’t extend to Easter itself. GameStop also offered $10 in rewards cash for customers spending $50 or more on pre-owned games, but that deal ended on April 20. This is likely to accommodate stores that decide to close on Easter.

As you can see, if you want to visit GameStop, you should call your local store to find out if they’re open and what their hours are for Easter.