Fire Reported at George Foreman’s House: Reports

There were reports that former boxer George Foreman’s house is on fire, and according to one television station, the blaze started in the garage, and it’s been contained.

The reports of the house fire broke out on the evening of April 14, 2019. Foreman’s home is located in Huffman, Texas. A KHOU-TV reporter wrote on Twitter, “A fire has been reported at @GeorgeForeman’s home in Huffman. The call came in as a fire in the garage.”

BREAKING: We have just confirmed George Foreman’s Huffman home is on fire. Several units are responding. We are headed to the scene. Watch @abc13houston right now for updates #Abc13 — Stefania Okolie (@StefaniaOnABC13) April 15, 2019

Here’s what you need to know:

Fire Crews Were Headed to the Scene of George Foreman’s Home

BREAKING: Fire erupts at George Foreman's home in Huffmanhttps://t.co/GeRkvYjv5K — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) April 15, 2019

KTRK-TV broke the news about George Foreman’s home. It was not yet clear how significant the fire was, what caused it, or whether Foreman was at home. However, the station later reported that the fire was kept in the garage and away from the rest of the house.

Multiple crews working to extinguish fire at George Foreman's home https://t.co/JyEq9itMG8 pic.twitter.com/MOhoDE8ysv — Daniel Lopez (@4danlopez) April 15, 2019

The television station reported that the Huffman Fire Chief had confirmed that fire crews were rushing “to a fire at former professional boxer George Foreman’s home.”

The TV station added that “there is thick black smoke emerging from the home.” However, a reporter who rushed to the scene didn’t see many flames, although there was an emergency response visible at the home.

Just got to the home of legendary boxer @GeorgeForeman. Not seeing any flames, but there are clearly a lot of fire trucks and police here. #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/085k55hWPZ — Stephanie Whitfield (@KHOUStephanie) April 15, 2019

Click2Houston reported that the fire broke out “around 9:48 p.m. in the 29000 block of Huffman Cleveland Road.” It was not yet clear whether anyone was home at the time, the station reported. The Houston Fire Department was also responding to the scene, according to the television station.

Others felt badly for George Foreman because he’s faced tragedy lately. “Wow! First his daughter passes away now George Foreman’s home catches fire. 😞” a woman wrote.

George Foreman has suffered a lot of tragedy lately. In March 2019, TMZ reported that the boxer’s daughter, Freeda Foreman, had died at the young age of 42. Freeda Foreman was also a professional boxer; she was found deceased in her home near Houston, Texas. Foul play was not suspected by authorities in Freeda’s tragic death.

This report will be updated as more is learned about the George Foreman house fire.