Gianny Sosa-Hernandez: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Gianny Sosa-Hernandez, 18, was charged with a felony after he allegedly tried to perform a wrestling move on his high school principal in Miami, Florida.

Less than a week later, Sosa-Hernandez was arrested a second time for “wrestling” a fake alligator at a mall. The display was valued at more than $3,600. The incident was recorded and posted on social media. Hours after being released from jail, the teen laughed about it, and the fact that he was arrested, on his Instagram Story.

Sosa-Hernandez’s family members say that Sosa-Hernandez enjoys playing pranks and didn’t mean any harm.

1. Gianny Sosa-Hernandez Attempted a Wrestling Move On His Principal But Humberto Miret Quickly Responded & Put Him in a Headlock



Gianny Sosa-Hernandez was arrested for attempting to tackle the principal of Miami Southridge Senior High School, Humberto Miret. The incident happened on Thursday, April 10.

In the video embedded above, you can see the recording that was posted to social media. Sosa-Hernandez attempts to reach up and grab Miret by the neck. He was allegedly trying to perform a wrestling move used often in professional wrestling, called an RKO. The move involved grabbing the other person by the neck, jumping and pushing that person’s head down onto the mat.

Sosa-Hernandez did not get very far. You can see in the video that the teen managed to get one hand onto Miret’s neck before Miret reacted. Miret quickly put Sosa-Hernandez into a headlock and dragged him out of the hallway.

2. Sosa-Hernandez Recorded Himself Yelling ‘Don’t Touch Me’ at Principal Miret as They Waited for School Security

Gianny Sosa-Hernandez took out his phone to record what happened next. The video, posted to Instagram, includes explicit language written in the caption.

The principal, Humberto Miret, appears to be calling for security using a walkie-talkie. Sosa-Hernandez repeatedly says, “Now that I’m recording you don’t want to touch me!” He adds, “Now that the camera has your face, you don’t want to hit me!”

Miret briefly puts his hand on Sosa-Hernandez’s shoulder. The teen insists, “Let me go, I have my rights!” Miret keeps saying “Don’t touch me” as Miret tells him to put the phone down.

WPLG-TV reported that Miret was “adamant” about pressing charges against Sosa-Hernandez.

3. Defense Attorney: Sosa-Hernandez Should Have Faced Detention Instead of Criminal Charges

Gianny Sosa-Hernandez’s defense attorney and family say the arrest and the charges against the teen are not warranted. CBS Miami was in the courtroom as Sosa-Hernandez faced a judge. His attorney can be heard arguing that Sosa-Hernandez should have been “scolded” and given detention as opposed to being arrested. The judge ordered Sosa-Hernandez to stay away from Miret, to which the teen responded, “Yes, ma’am.”

His older brother, Mike, told CBS Miami that “all he wants to do is make people laugh” and expressed anger that Miret had put the teen in a headlock. His sister, Camila, said that her brother weighs 135 pounds and argued that he would not have been able to actually perform the RKO wrestling move.

As Sosa-Hernandez’s family pointed out, he likes to play pranks. One example of this, posted to Instagram, shows the teen climbing the shelves at a Walmart and doing a front flip into a display case.

4. Gianny Sosa-Hernandez Was Charged With Felony Battery

Gianny Sosa-Hernandez was arrested and charged with battery on a school employee, which is a felony. He was also charged for interfering with an educational institution, which is a misdemeanor.

According to the Miami-Dade County Criminal Justice Online System, Sosa-Hernandez did not have to post bond. The judge decided he was eligible for pretrial services and was released. Court records indicate he was released from custody on April 12.

5. Gianny Sosa-Hernandez Was Arrested Again for Vandalizing a Display Alligator at a Mall

Gianny Sosa-Hernandez found himself back behind bars just 3 days after he was released the first time. In a video posted to social media on Monday, April 15, Sosa-Hernandez takes off his sweatshirt and hops over a barrier into a display at an open-air shopping mall called “The Falls.”

He grabs the fake alligator and flips it into the water below. Sosa-Hernandez jumps off a rock, grabs the “gator” and performs the move that he had attempted on his school principal. His friend, who was recording, can be heard laughing and saying, “RKO.” Sosa-Hernandez looks at the camera and also yells “RKO!” He flips the alligator onto its back and pretends to “pin” it as his friend counts to three.

Sosa-Hernandez was arrested and charged with criminal mischief and disorderly conduct, according to court records. Police told CBS Miami that the display alligator was valued at $3,690.

Sosa-Hernandez was released from jail the next day and did not appear to show any remorse. He posted a video of himself on his Instagram Story on April 16. He says into the camera, with a big smile on his face, “Raise your hand if you fought a crocodile. Raise your hand if you went to jail for fighting a crocodile. Raise your hand if you won a fight with a crocodile.”

