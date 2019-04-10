Irwin & Alexandra Jacobs: 2 Found Dead at Their Home in Lake Minnetonka

Irwin and Alexandra Jacobs’ home in Lake Minnetonka, Minnesota, became crime scene on April 10 after two dead bodies were found by police on the premises. The Minneapolis Star-Tribune was the first to report that the bodies were found in a bed inside the home. The house is located along 1700 Shoreline Drive in Wayzata, around 15 miles west of Minneapolis. A press conference from the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office and the Orono Police Department will be held at 1:30 p.m.

Speaking to the Lakeshore Weekly News, a family friend said that the two people found dead inside the home were Jacobs and his wife, Alexandra. The couple had five children together. That person described the Jacobs family as being “in shock” over the incident.

A Handgun Was Found in the Bed With the 2 Dead Bodies

The Star-Tribune report says that a handgun was found in the bed with the two dead bodies. The two people’s identities were not made public with authorities merely saying that they were a man and a woman. Police have said that there is no threat to the public, indicating that authorities are not seeking any suspects. The Star-Tribune went on to report that one of Jacobs’ lawyers was seen at the home on the morning of April 10.

Jacobs Was Once a Part-Owner the Minnesota Vikings

Jacobs, 77, was once a minority owner of the Minnesota Vikings during the 1980s before selling his share in 1991. The Associated Press reported in December 1991 that Jacobs and Carl Pohlad sold the shares at the same time. The AP said that the selling “would end a longstanding ownership fight between the Minneapolis businessmen and a group of controlling shareholders aligned with Vikings executive vice president Mike Lynn.

Jacobs Was ‘One of the Nation’s Most Successful Entrepreneurs

Jacobs is best remembered as a corporate raider who bought and liquidated companies for profit, according to a section on the Jewish Virtual Library. Jacobs has owned J.R. Watkins Co., a soap making company since the 1970s. On his LinkedIn page, Jacobs refers to himself as being the chairman of Jacobs Management and being based in Wayzata.

On the Jacobs Trading Company’s official website, Jacobs is referred to as “one of the nation’s most successful entrepreneurs.” The last update on that page comes from 2009 with the posting, “Jacobs Trading Company expanded again and moved its headquarters to a 300,000 square foot office and warehouse facility located in Hopkins, Minnesota.”

Jacobs Was Inducted Into the Bass Fishing Hall of Fame in 2010

In 2010, Jacobs was inducted into the Bass Fishing Hall of Fame. During his induction, Jacobs talked about his career with regards to boating companies. The Star-Tribune reported in 2009 that one of Jacobs’ boating companies, Genmar Holdings, filed Chapter 11 with Jacobs blaming the global financial crisis.

In 2007, Jacobs founded the Fishing League Worldwide fantasy fishing tournament, which brought the world of fantasy sports to fishing. Through Jacobs’ donations, the tournament offered $1 million worth of prizes with first place winning $100,000.

Bass Fishing Hall of Fame President Sammy Lee said of Jacobs in 2010, “Today, Jacobs continues to tap into the buying power of fishing enthusiasts through new ventures in business and sports. Throughout his career, Jacobs has owned and/or controlled multiple large, small and start-up companies. However, he remains a passionate and relentless innovator, linking sports and business for the benefit of sponsors, fans and anglers alike.”

