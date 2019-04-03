J Roc, Nipsey Hussle’s Bodyguard, Announces Retirement on Instagram

J Roc is the former bodyguard for slain rapper Nipsey Hussle, who announced his retirement in a heartbreaking Instagram post two days after Hussle was murdered.

J Roc’s post reads,

Never in a million years I thought I would be writing some shit like this … we haven’t made a 100 Million yet … we was suppose to grow old and I call u big nose shoot jokes on you all day… but instead I’m here in tears writing this I wish I was there I would switch places with you any day the world need you here I’m so confused , lost , hurt I lost a brother , best friend, a mentor all I can here you saying now is If it was me, I would tell you, “Nigga, live your life and grow” I’d tell you, “Finish what we started, reach them heights, you know? And gas the V-12 to the pipe and smoke” but it sounds way easier then done … I got the Babies and L forever I’m done with all this Shit I retire from being a bodyguard I love you HUSSLE THA GREAT

J Roc’s Instagram bio reveals him to describe his work as being “Nipsey Hussle’s shadow.”

J Roc’s Instagram Is Filled With Photos of Him With the Late Rapper

J Roc, who has just over 20,000 followers, has an Instagram that’s filled with photos of his life spent protecting Hussle. Here are some of the photos that can be found of the two friends.

“My Mentors, My Brothers,” J Roc writes in the photo above.

In another Instagram from July 2018, J Roc referenced Hussle and his girlfriend, Lauren London, as the “CEO” and “1st Lady”: