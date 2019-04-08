Jacob Munn: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jacob Munn is a California man charged with fatally shooting a woman during a custody exchange of their 17-month-old son in front of a police station, KTLA reports.

Munn, 31, got into an argument with 28-year-old Brenda Renteria during the custody exchange in front of the Hawthorne Police Department and fired a shotgun at her.

Police say they shot at Munn but he was able to flee in his car.

Police took the child into protective care. He was not injured in the shooting.

Police found Munn hours later and took him into custody.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Jacob Munn Shot Brenda Renteria During Custody Exchange, Police Say

Munn dropped off his 17-month-old son at the Hawthorne Police Department Sunday, police told CBS Los Angeles.

After dropping off the child, Munn grabbed a shotgun from his pickup truck and approached Renteria as she was walking to the front door of the police station in the parking lot, police said.

Munn shot Renteria and jumped back in his truck to flee, police said.

2. Munn Fled as Officers Fired at Him, Police Say

Officers who heard the gunshot came out of the station and began to fire at Munn. Neither Munn nor his truck were hit.

“The officer that was involved in this incident from the Hawthorne Police Department was in the station doing his regular duties and heard what he believed were gunshots,” Lt. Gary Tomatani told CBS LA.

“He went out to the front lobby, exited the front door, saw that somebody had been shot and killed directly outside the front door to our station. That person’s family and friends were pointing out a vehicle that was leaving the parking lot,” he added.

3. Renteria’s Son and Grandmother Were at the Police Station During Shooting

The 17-month-old toddler was still safe inside the police station at the time of the shooting. He did not witness the incident, police said.

Investigators are interviewing family members, including the child’s grandmother, who was with Renteria during the custody exchange, KTLA reported.

Renteria’s relationship with Munn is unknown.

“I do not know if there was a restraining order in place, or if this was just an agreed upon location for them to make the exchange,” L.A. County Sheriff’s Lt. Scott Hoglund said Sunday, according to CBS LA. “I do not know if there were any court papers involved in this.”

4. Munn Was Charged With Murder in Renteria’s Death

Police found Munn’s truck abandoned just blocks away from the station.

A SWAT team and K9 units searched for Munn for three hours Sunday and found him at around 9:30 pm, just under a mile away from the police station.

Police also recovered the shotgun used in the murder in front of the station.

Munn was charged with murder.

“I have 30 years with the department and I’ve never seen anything like this before,” Lt. Scott Hoaglund said at a Sunday news conference, according to KCAL. “Typically a police station is a safe place for people to make a child exchange and I would still recommend that people do that.”

5. Shooting Happened Hours After Another Hawthorne Shootout

The shooting occurred just hours after a Hawthorne police officer was involved in a shootout with a suspect, CBS Los Angeles reported.

In that incident, an officer was shot in the leg by a man accused of chasing a woman at a Marriott hotel.

The suspect was identified as 27-year-old James Lewis.

The officer is expected to survive. Lewis was shot in the torso during the shootout. His condition is unclear.

READ NEXT: Vietnam Vet, 70, Killed by Teen Boy His Granddaughter Snuck Into Home