Jaimee Brown & Chase Gabbard: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jaimee Brown, 39, is engaged to marry her teenage son’s best friend, Chase Gabbard, 18. The couple, who live in Corbin, Kentucky, says that their close family is supportive of their impending nuptials. But in a video released on YouTube, Brown acknowledged that she “lost friends” over the relationship.

They first met when Gabbard was just 11 years old. Gabbard says he began pursuing Brown after he turned 18 and popped the question after two months of dating.

1. Jaimee Brown Went to School With Chase Gabbard’s Mother; The Two Women Reconnected as Adults & That’s How Jaimee Met Chase

Jaimee Brown and Chase Gabbard made a Youtube video to explain the story of how they met and to address concerns about their age difference.

Brown explained that she went to school with Gabbard’s mother. After graduating, they did not see each other for several years. They reconnected in 2011 and introduced their children.

Brown’s son, Jaice, was 9 at the time and Chase was 11. The two boys quickly bonded and Brown said the two had been “inseparable ever since.” Brown also has two younger sons.

2. Brown & Gabbard Began Jogging Together in 2013 As She Worked to Lose Weight

Jaimee Brown and Chase Gabbard began spending more time together in 2013. She started jogging as a way to lose weight and ultimately shed 100 pounds.

Gabbard accompanied Brown on those jogs. They got to know each other during that time frame but say nothing happened between them until Gabbard was 18. According to the Daily Mail, Gabbard was attracted to Brown but did not make a move on her until after that important birthday.

Brown told the website that she had not previously viewed Gabbard in a romantic way. “I had no idea about Chase or my feelings before he kissed me. It was a total shock.” She explained that Gabbard’s mother initially had her doubts about the relationship, but claims that she has come to support it.

3. Chase Gabbard Proposed to Jaimee Brown After Two Months of Dating By Putting Together a Scavenger Hunt

Chase Gabbard put together a scavenger hunt to ask Jaimee Brown to marry him. Brown explained in the YouTube video that she traveled “all over town” following clues that had been set up in places where they had gone on dates.

The hunt eventually brought her back to the bedroom closet. Brown found a ring and a note waiting there.

Gabbard also explained that following the scavenger hunt, he has continued to ask her to marry him on nearly a daily basis. He said one of the ways he asked was by writing “Marry Me” on a Taco Bell sauce packet.

4. Jaimee Brown & Chase Gabbard Addressed the Age Difference in a YouTube Video; Their Argument is That ‘Anybody Can Die at Any Time’ Therefore It is Unnecessary to Dwell On It

Jaimee Brown and Chase Gabbard discussed the difference in age in the YouTube video embedded higher in this article. She is currently 39 and he will turn 19 in May.

Brown explained that they did talk about her age and the idea that she could die a lot sooner than her soon-to-be teenage husband. She said that they came to the conclusion that since there is no way to know how long an individual will live for, it is not necessary to dwell on it. Brown said, “Anybody can die at any time. Him at 18, me at 39… Enjoy each other for the time that you’ve got.” Brown also says that strangers having opinions about their relationship “is to be expected” but that she has learned to ignore it.

Gabbard added, “If you feel you love somebody, it don’t matter their age. Just go for it.”

The couple told the Daily Mail that sometimes they are mistaken for mother and son in public places. But they say that they understand the initial confusion and are not bothered by it.

5. Chase Gabbard is Still Best Friends With Jaice & They Have Gone on Double Dates Together

Chase Gabbard says that he and Jaice Brown, who is now, remain close friends despite his relationship with Brown’s mother. The video posted to YouTube includes pictures of the soon-to-be blended family spending time together. There is also a photo that shows Jaimee and Chase out on a double date with Jaice and a teenage girl.

According to her Facebook page, Jaimee Brown works as a claims agent at a company called Senture, which provides “domestic contact center support to our clients.” Brown also reportedly manages a karaoke and arcade establishment. She married her first husband, Jeremy Brown, in 2002. The divorce is reportedly still being finalized.

Chase Gabbard attended South Laurel High School in London, Kentucky. He lists his employer as Pro-Sphere Tek, Inc, which provides “enterprise IT solutions and services,” according to the company Facebook page.

