Jenee Darden: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jenee Darden, daughter of attorney Christopher Darden has made some of her social media accounts private after receiving threats and “vile comments” from people upset her father is representing Nipsey Hussle’s alleged killer Eric “Shitty Cuz” Holder.

Darden, a writer and journalist, posted a statement on her Facebook and Instagram accounts. Her Twitter accounts have been set to private. It’s not clear if comments and threats appeared on those accounts.

Darden said that she found out her father, one of the prosecutors in the O.J. Simpson trial, was representing Holder on social media.

Hussle, 33, was gunned down Sunday March 31 in front of his South Los Angeles shop Marathon Clothing. Holder, an alleged Crips gang member who attempted a career as a rapper, was arrested two days after the killing. His alleged getaway driver turned him in, it’s reported. Police have not named or charged the woman.

Darden shared a condolence post on her Instagram in the days after Hussle, a community leader, businessman and philanthropist, was gunned down. Days alter, she’d learn her father was going to defend the man accused of killing Hussle, a father of two.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Darden Said the ‘Backlash Has Triggered Bad Memories’ From the OJ Simpson Trial

“I’ve been receiving vile comments and messages since news broke that my father, Chris Darden, is the defense attorney for the man accused of killing Nipsey Hussle.

Like many of you, I found out about my father’s involvement in the case while scrolling through social media. I was not prepared for this backlash that has triggered bad memories from the O.J. Simpson Trial.

My father is a grown man and has been a defense attorney for some time. I have no say in the cases he takes on.

LA is like a second home to me. I grew up in a community similar to Nipsey’s and was saddened by news of his death. So I understand why it hurts deeply when we lose young, talented Black men like him who are committed to empowering people.

Instead of attacking me and others who have nothing to do with this case, channel that energy toward continuing Nipsey’s legacy in strengthening our communities and lifting up each other. Thank you to those who have been supportive of me. I don’t know how this will all play out, but I will continue to pray for Nipsey Hussle’s family. May they have peace and justice.

–Jenee Darden”

2. After Hussle’s Murder, Darden Shared Her Concern for Lauren London, Hussle’s Girlfriend. In Her New Post, Darden Said She Hopes Hussle’s Family ‘Finds Justice’

On a post to IG where she lamented the death of Hussle and shared concern for his girlfriend Lauren London, people began commenting and coming at her for her father’s decision to represent Holder.

“When our Black men are taken from us, the women left behind have to carry a different weight of grief. I feel bad Lauren London is going through this. As she grieves, she has to be strong for her children. I hope she has support. When we go learn to stop killing each other?”

3. A Writer, Darden Shared Reflections on Living Through the OJ Simpson Trial Saying She Would Not Have Wished it on Anyone

“…I’ve been quiet about this over the years and I’ll tell you why in the very near future. But I will say it was a very difficult time for my family. It changed my life, and not necessarily for the better. I wish that experience on NO ONE.”

Darden wrote extensively about the OJ Simpson trial and in specific, how her father’s role as prosecutor changed her life.

“….(Darden) was hesitant to watch FX’s The People Vs O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story. I was 15 and in high school during the OJ trial. I decided to watch the series after reading a few interviews with actor Sterling K. Brown, who plays my father. Of course I was concerned about how Brown would represent my father. My father declined to meet him, but it looks like he did his homework so far. He spoke in an interview about having more compassion for my father being a proud black man and having to prosecute a successful black man. Mind you, my father did this on television. I hope that is conveyed accurately in the series.”

“I watched the first episode of the series and here are my thoughts:

Yes the picture of the little black girl in the office scene with my father and Johnnie Cochran is supposed to be me. I was my father’s only child at that time. Folks were blowing me up about that photo. LOL Above I have a screenshot from the show. The black and white photos are of me as a kid.”

Read the entire article here.

4. Darden is an Author, Public Speaker & Journalist

Jenee Darden is an Oakland, California-based freelance journalist and author of ‘When a Purple Rose Blooms.’

She has a long career as a prolific writer, speaker and radio host for Mental Health and Wellness Radio.

Darden’s social handle and website is called ‘Cocoa Fly. Darden is also creator and host of Cocoa Fly news show and blog. There one can find her podcasts.

5. People Are Still Commenting on Her Social Media Pages That Are Not Private, Many Still Attacking Her. But Not All

On her IG post about Hussle and London, a number of people have criticized her for doing so.

“…her posting about Nipsey is appropriate when her dad is literally defending the killer! Very foolish.”

Darden responded to some of the criticism.

“I posted this photo before I even found out about my father taking the case. And it’s staying up just like the other photos of people on my page I honor who died by violence.”

And there were some who came to her defense and some wondered aloud if her wish that the family receive justice was her way of saying she may not be supportive of her father’s choice.

“I really think what most want is her take on the situation. I wonder if she feels conflicted at all. None of us know her relationship with her dad it still doesn’t make her post a tad hard to swallow. She’s not responsible for what her dad does and I think most recognize that…..it still strikes a chord to see the daughter of the lawyer defending this waste of flesh shows support for Nipsey.”