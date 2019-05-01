Jenelle Evans’ Husband David Eason Accused of Killing Her Dog

Jenelle Evans’ husband David Eason is accused of killing the Teen Mom 2 star’s dog Tuesday afternoon, according to Radar Online. The publication reports that a “frantic” call was made to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Department, who quickly responded to the call and visited Evans’ home to investigate the incident.

“A call was made today, and it was relayed that the woman’s husband had killed her dog,” the Sheriff’s Department told Radar. “The Sheriff is out there right now investigating and there will be an incident report filed later.”

According to Radar, Evans did not place the call; it was made by a person only described as a “male.” A source told Us Weekly that Eason allegedly shot and killed her French bulldog Nugget after the dog “nipped” at the couple’s two-year-old daughter Ensley.

“David shot the dog,” the insider told Us Weekly. “The dog snapped at [their 2-year-old daughter] Ensley and that prompted David’s decision to shoot it.”

According to the source, Evans, 27, left the couple’s North Carolina and only returned to the house on Tuesday, April 30, to “pack a bag.” The insider claims that Evans “doesn’t feel safe with David” in the wake of his actions and “is scared and terrified” of her husband.

This isn’t the first time a call has been placed to police, regarding Eason. According to Newsweek, Evans went to a hospital back in October after Eason allegedly attacked her in the yard of their North Carolina home.

Audio of Evan’s 911 call was released, in which the mother-of-three claimed Eason had “pinned” her to the ground so hard that she could hear her “collarbone crack.” You can listen to the chilling 911 call below:

During the call, Evans states that her husband had been drinking and at some point Evans claims he “pinned [her] down on the ground” in the yard. “And I think I heard my f–king collarbone crack,” Evans says hysterically. “And I can’t move my arms.”

Evans also reveals to the dispatcher that her children are in the house asleep and that David left with a friend. She later responds to someone talking to her in the background and tells the operator that it is her “ex” who “just came back in the house” and that Eason was “trying to convince [her] to hang up.”

Although the ambulance was canceled, Evans still checked herself into the hospital following the incident. Authorities also confirmed receiving a call from her home, but no arrests or charges were made. However, after the 911 call was released to the public, she claimed that the whole thing was a “drunken misunderstanding.”

“Everything’s fine. You know, I’ve been in so many domestic violence situations in the past that I would not put up with it now. So I don’t know why you guys would think that I would continue to stay in this relationship if I was being abused,” she said in the video posted on October 25. You can watch the full confessional above.

Knowing Eason’s explosive outbursts, fans didn’t totally buy her video. Eason has a well-documented, violent temper that even ultimately led to him being fired by MTV, and he has made aggressive, homophobic slurs in the past.

READ NEXT: Does Jenelle Evans Get Fired on Teen Mom 2?

