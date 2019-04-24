JoAnn Cunningham, AJ Freund’s Mother: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

JoAnn Cunningham is the mother of AJ Freund, a five year old boy who went missing April 18 and whose body has since been recovered by police. Police found Freund’s body in a rural area several miles from his home on April 24, according to The Chicago Tribune. Police found his body in a shallow grave, wrapped in plastic, per a press conference on Wednesday.

Both Cunningham and Andrew Freund Sr. have been charged with five counts of murder in connection to the death of their son, according to a press conference given by Crystal Lake police on Wednesday. In total, Cunningham is being charged with five counts of 1st degree murder, four counts of aggravated battery, two counts of aggravated domestic battery, and one count of failure to report a missing child or the death of a child. Meanwhile, Andrew Sr. is also being charged with five counts of 1st degree murder, as well as two counts of aggravated battery, one count of aggravated domestic battery, two counts of concealment of a homicidal death, and one count of failure to report child death.

During the press conference, an officer with the Crystal Lake police said in part,

“The police department and the FBI interviewed [Andrew Sr. and Cunningham] after information was obtained through forensic analysis of cell phone data. Once presented with the evidence obtained by investigators, both JoAnn and Andrew Sr. provided information that led to what we believe is the recovery of [AJ]…investigators located what they believed to be AJ’s body buried in a shallow grave wrapped in plastic in a remote area of Woodstock, Illinois.”

The search for Freund has been a complex one, as police confirmed in the days since his disappearance that search dogs were unable to pick up the young boy’s scent anywhere outside of his home. According to The Chicago Tribune, Cunningham, who has gone through periods of refusal to cooperate with the police, was seen entering the Crystal Lake police station on Wednesday morning; though her lawyer was seen leaving the station later that morning, the publication reports that he left without her.

1. Cunningham Was Described as ‘Uncooperative’ by Police

Shortly after news of her son’s disappearance, Cunningham hired an attorney. To ABC News, her lawyer, George Kihilis, said, “I realized the police considered her to be a suspect. Based on that, I advised Cunningham to remain silent at that point.”

As for Freund’s father, Andrew Freund Sr., he has issued several public pleas to his son for him to come home. Per The Chicago Tribune, police have called Cunningham “uncooperative” at points, and have confirmed that Andrew Sr. was speaking with detectives.

Andrew Sr. was also the one who can be heard reporting his son’s disappearance in an initial 911 call, which you can listen to here.

2. Cunningham’s Mother, Lorelei Hughes, Filed a Petition Against Cunningham & Andrew Sr., Accusing Them of Neglect

In 2013, Cunningham’s mother, Lorelei Hughes, filed a petition for an order of protection for her grandson, Freund, accusing Cunningham and Andrew Sr. of neglecting him in the form of refusing to provide him medical care, food, and more.

In the document, which you can read above in full, Hughes maintained in part that Freund “was not provided food on a regular basis, eating a meal on approximately four of the seven days of the week and a remainder of the time there was no food int he house…the child was sent to school daily with no food and no money to purchase a lunch…there was no food in the residence and the child had only marshmallows and water to eat.”

In addition to coming into contact with protective services on multiple occasions, Andrew Sr. had some trouble in his professional life, receiving a two-year suspension from practicing law in 2015. The decision came from the Illinois Supreme Court. The reason for the suspension reads as follows,

Mr. Freund, who was licensed in 1984, was suspended for two years and until further order of the Court, with the suspension stayed after ninety days by a two-year period of conditional probation. While representing his client in a dissolution of marriage case, Mr. Freund was convicted of indirect criminal contempt after the judge found that he had violated court orders. Also, he appeared in court on behalf of a client after he had been removed from the Master Roll of Attorneys due to his failure to register or complete his mandatory continuing legal education requirements. The suspension is effective on October 13, 2015.

3. Freund Was Born With Opiates in His System; Family Services Had On & Off Contact With the Freunds From 2013-2018

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services has a long history of visits with the Freunds. Last Tuesday, after filing a Freedom of Information Act, Crystal Lake Police acquired and then released five years of police reports on the Freunds. You can read them here, though much of it is redacted.

In total, protective services visited the Freund home 17 times over five years.

The reports display a picture of a home that was “cluttered, dirty, and in disrepair.” One report reads, “Upstairs in the room where the boys slept the window was open and the smell of feces was overwhelming…The boys were running around the residence playing and I noticed [redacted] was only wearing a pullup and had a large bruise on his right hip.” The report later mentions that Cunningham claimed any bruises and scratches were from their boxer, Lucy.

4. Cunningham’s Other, Younger Son Has Been Placed in Protective Custody

The Freunds have another, younger son, whose named has not been released. The boy has since been placed in protective custody.

The Freund family also seems to have gotten in trouble with the law in relation to their pet dog, Lucy. Cunningham has two open municipal ordinance violations related to animal control, according to CBS, one violation for not having a dog license, and one violation for failure to vaccinate a dog.

5. Neighbors Have Spoken Out About the Freund Family

Following his disappearance, Neighbors spoke to publications about the Freund family. According to CBS Chicago, some neighbors stated that Freund’s parents were not at the house for the majority of Thursday, the day the news of Freund’s disappearance broke, and left their house early in the morning with police on Friday morning.

A number of neighbors spoke to The Chicago Tribune about Freund’s apparent and sudden disappearance. Quirine Dahlquist, a neighbor who lives around the corner from the Freunds, said, “I’m freaking out for the family and I don’t even know them.”

Another neighbor, Bob Atkinson, said, “It’s upsetting, especially you think it’s not gonna happen in my backyard and it did.”

Other neighbors, who chose to remain anonymous, told ABC7 Chicago that police have visited the Freund house a handful of times a month, and that they could often hear yelling inside the home. Some neighbors even told the news network that they’ve called the authorities to request welfare checks on the children.

