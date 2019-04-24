Kashala Francis Dies: Houston Teenager Dead After School Fight

Kashala Francis, the 13-year-old who had been hospitalized after a fight at school, has died in Houston. Francis’ mother made the tragic announcement on a fundraising Facebook page that had been set up to help her family pay for medical expenses.

The page describes Francis as being hospitalized on April 21, 2019, after complaining of a headache. Despite undergoing surgery, doctors said that Francis had been pronounced brain dead. At the time of writing, the page has raised close to $5,000.

Speaking to ABC Houston, Francis’ mother, Mamie Jackson, said that her daughter had been attacked by two females outside of Attucks Middle School in the city on April 18. Jackson said that Francis had bruises on her face but the teenager maintained that she wsa okay.

By April 21, Jackson said Francis was complaining of a painful headache. The 13-year-old had been staying at a different family members house when she began to feel ill. Jackson told ABC, “I drove over and I told her get up. I said ‘Get up, Kashala.’ She kept saying, ‘Mama, my head hurt,’ so she laid down.” From there, Francis was rushed to Texas Children’s Hospital. While she was examined, doctors found a large tumor in Francis’ head. Jackson said that in addition the tumor, the doctors also found a fluid buildup in the 13-year-old’s brain.

pre existing condition my ass they need to held accountable for her death Rest In Peace Kashala Francis 😢 — Dupree (@iamdupree_) April 24, 2019

In a previous interview, Jackson had said that her daughter was kicked in the head at Attucks Middle School. Jackson said, “I can see these girls kicking her in her head while other children are laughing at her… All I know is my daughter was perfectly fine before this fight. And now I’m losing my baby.”

