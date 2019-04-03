Who is Kelley Wentworth’s Husband? Who is She Married to?

Kelley Wentworth is back on Survivor for a third time. She first played in Season 29, Survivor: Juan del Sur, then returned for Cambodia – Second Chance, in which she almost made made it to the Final 3. Now, the fan favorite is back for Season 31, Survivor: Edge of Extinction, and if she turns out to be the the last tribe member standing, she’ll be taking the $1 million grand prize home to share with her husband, Arlen Pritchard.

The couple lives in Seattle and they’ve been married since June 2017. While kids may be on the horizon for them one day, Kelley, 38, said that right now, her heart and competitive spirit has her focused on winning Survivor first. “I feel like you can’t always let opportunities pass you by, Kelley told EW. “Still no kids… but it’s just like… you never know, in the next few years what might be in my life,” but that at the moment, “this just seemed like the perfect time” to return and win CBS’s long-running competition series. As to why she keeps returning to the island Kelley said, “I don’t know. I think I’m out of my mind.”

Back in Seattle, according to LinkedIn, her husband Arlen, 37, works as a Country Development Manager at Amazon, supporting the Asia-based B2B Sales teams. When Kelley isn’t a Survivor castaway, she’s the Program Director at Highway 9 Marketing, where she’s worked for three years. At home, they are parents two two adorable French bulldogs, Bronx and Lola.

While his wife has since gained a cult fan following for her multiple appearances on the reality TV series, Arlen keeps a low profile on social media, and keeps his page private. Kelley, however, is a proud wife. She continuously posts photos of the couple while on vacation in places like Cabo San Lucas, the Cayman Islands, and most recently, they toured Ireland together.

The two will celebrate their second anniversary on June 30, 2019. Hopefully by then, the will also be celebrating Kelley’s big win on Edge of Extinction.

Arlen and Kelley are huge supporters of their home sports team, the Seattle Seahawks and the Seattle Sounders, and regularly attend games together.

