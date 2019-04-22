Kieran Shafritz de Zoysa: A Tribute to the Sri Lanka Victim

Kieran Shafritz de Zoysa was identified as one of the Americans killed in the Sri Lanka Easter bombings. He was a fifth grade student from D.C., who attended Sidwell Friends school.

The news of the young boy’s death came in the form of a letter from his school to parents of his classmates. Per ABC affiliate WJLA, the letter reads in part,

Dear Middle School Families, I write to share some incredibly sad news with you. As you know, Kieran Shafritz de Zoysa has been on a leave of absence from Sidwell Friends School, living and studying in Sri Lanka. We learned today that he died in the bombings in Sri Lanka on Easter. This is obviously an unexpected tragedy for his family and for his greater community, including Sidwell Friends and the class of 2026. Kieran was passionate about learning, he adored his friends, and he was incredibly excited about returning to Sidwell Friends this coming school year. We are beyond sorry not to get the opportunity to welcome Kieran to the Middle School.

Kieran Is the Second American to Be Identified as a Casualty

A 5th grader from Sidwell Friends private school in Washington, DC, has been identified as one of the victims killed in Sunday’s Sri Lanka bombings https://t.co/RXte5eHFgZ — CNN (@CNN) April 22, 2019

The confirmation of Kieran’s identity marks him as the second American identified as a casualty in the Sri Lanka bombings. The first to be identified was 40-year-old Dieter Kowalski, whose death was confirmed early Monday by his employer and his brother. There are at least two more Americans who are believed to be casualties of the Easter weekend bombings.

According to CNN, Kieran was expected to return to Sidwell Friends for middle school the coming year. His family has not given a statement about his death, or about the circumstances surrounding his travel to Sri Lanka.

Sidwell Friends School is an extremely selective Quaker school with locations in Bethesda Maryland and Washington, D.C. A number of high profile children have attended the school, including Sasha and Malia Obama, as well as Chelsea Clinton.