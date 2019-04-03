Lauren London Posts Heartbreaking Message to Nipsey Hussle on Instagram

Lauren London, the girlfriend of rapper Nipsey Hussle, took to Instagram to post a heartbreaking message about her late boyfriend.

“I am completely lost. I’ve lost my best friend. My sanctuary. My protector. My soul…. I’m lost without you. We are lost without you, babe. I have no words,” reads the post.

On March 31, Nipsey Hussle was shot “multiple times” in front of The Marathon Clothing, a store that he co-owned with his brother, Blacc Sam, located in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Los Angeles. Hussle was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

This is the first member of Hussle’s immediate family that has spoken out following his death.

More Than 100,000 People Have Commented on the Post

London’s post received more than 100,000 likes in the first three minutes that it was live. It currently has more than 1 million likes. Hundreds of thousands of fans filled up the comments section with messages of love and support for London and her family.

“I’ve been thinking about you and praying for you and your baby,” wrote one social media user.

“I am so sorry for your loss. I am praying for you and your family,” added another.

“This makes me hurt for you! we are all praying for your peace,” said a third.

The post consisted of a series of photos. The first picture, seen above, is just of Hussle. If you scroll through, you will see additional pictures of the couple and of their kids. The last photo in the bunch shows London and Hussle with their beautifully blended family.

London & Hussle Were Rumored to Be Engaged & Had 1 Child Together

London and Hussle were not married, as far as the public knows, but rumors that the two were engaged have circulated over the years. The two started dating in 2013. Although they broke up briefly in 2017, they rekindled their romance and seemed stronger than ever in recent months.

Earlier this year, London and Hussle were spotted doing a photoshoot while both were dressed in white. Several people wondered if they were taking engagement pictures, but it turns out that they were taking photos for a spread in GQ Magazine. Although the shoot wasn’t to celebrate the couple’s engagement, several sources told TMZ that the two were indeed engaged.

London and Hussle welcomed a son named Kross in 2016.

A Video Showing a Woman — Thought to Be London — Running into the Hospital Following Hussle’s Death Caused Controversy on Social Media

Less than 24 hours after Nipsey Hussle’s death was reported, a video of an emotional woman running into a hospital surfaced on social media. The person who filmed the video claims that the frantic woman in the video is Lauren London.

As previously reported by Heavy, Twitter users slammed the video and the person who filmed it. Many thought that those moments experienced by the woman in the video were private and shouldn’t have been exploited.

