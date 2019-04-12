Lauren London: Instagram Photo of Nipsey Hussle Tattoo

Lauren London’s grief for her slain partner Nipsey Hussle runs very deep, but the actress has made sure Nipsey will remain close by tattooing his picture on her arm.

London shared a photo on her Instagram page of the new Nipsey Hussle tattoo after his moving memorial service, which she attended with the popular rapper’s children (London shared son Kross with Hussle).

“Real Love Never Dies,” Lauren wrote on Instagram with the picture. “When you see me, you will always see him #LoveYouHussle #TMC.” Here’s the photo she shared of the tattoo:

Earlier in the day, Lauren took the stage at the rapper’s memorial service to offer a gut-wrenchingly sad and moving tribute to the Los Angeles-based rapper, who was gunned down outside his store.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lauren London Says Nipsey Hussle Is ‘In All of Us

During the memorial service, London stressed that she understood the community was sharing her grief. She had some words of consolation.

Lauren London told the crowd: “We will never be the same” but “he is in all of us.”

“His soul was majestic. He was the strongest man that I ever knew,” she said. “A gentle father, a patient leader, a divine light.” London then read from a text that she once gave to Hussle just a couple months before he was shot: “I want you to know I feel real joy in my heart when I’m around you. I feel safe around you. Protected. Like a shield over me when you’re around I am totally myself with you.”

Earlier, Lauren London’s son with Lil Wayne, a boy named Kameron Carter, explained how he had a dream about Nipsey Hussle describing paradise to him. He referred to him by his birth name, Ermias.

Here’s more video of Lauren London speaking at the April 11, 2019 memorial service.

Lauren London and Nipsey Hussle (real name Ermias Joseph Asghedom) were in a relationship at the time that the rapper was shot to death in the parking lot of his Los Angeles clothing store. Another woman gave birth to the rapper’s daughter, who was also present at the service.

Wearing sunglasses and a white suit, Lauren took the podium and told the audience, “never was I prepared for something like this so bear with me, y’all.” She said she had never felt so much pain before.

“My pain is for my 2-year-old who probably won’t remember how much his dad loved him.”

Lauren explained the context behind the text.

“Ermias was asleep one morning, and I was watching him. I used to watch him sleep. I wrote him a text when he was sleeping so when he woke up he would read it,” she said.

The text read in part: “I don’t wear my cool mask anymore. You’ve made me into more of a woman. Been with me when I am sick, through all my fears…inspired me to reach higher. You’ve been my turn up and my church. I wouldn’t want to go through this journey with anyone but you.”

She continued, “When we are at odds, I feel defeated and sad. You’ve been the greatest boyfriend to me. You aren’t perfect… you and I work. We fit, and you’re the coolest guy in the world to me… I love you.. unconditionally. I’m never going to give up on you.”

You can watch a livestream from Nipsey Hussle’s funeral here. You can read some of the funeral program here.

The Nipsey Hussle Memorial Service Was Labeled a ‘Celebration of Life’

Nipsey Hussle’s Instagram page contains information about the memorial service. “Join Us for the Celebration of the Life & Legacy of Nipsey Hussle,” the post reads. The memorial service was filled with moving appearances from family members in particular. The service was also attended by celebrities, such as Snoop Dogg.

“Thursday, April 11th 2019 – Staples Center. For free tickets & additional info please visit: Staplescenter.com/NipseyHussle.” The photo with the announcement shows the rapper in white with a pair of angel’s wings.

A letter from former President Barack Obama was also read out loud at the memorial service. It read in part, “I’ve never met Nipsey but I’ve heard his music through my daughters. While most folks look at the Crenshaw neighborhood [and see violence and gangs] … Nipsey saw potential. He saw hope.”