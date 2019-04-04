Len Rey Briones: ‘Serial Slasher’ Suspect Arrested on Wednesday

Len Rey Briones was identified as the suspect involved in slashing over eight people in the Los Angeles area in the last ten days, during an LAPD press conference on Wednesday evening. He was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, but he has not yet been charged with anything. During the press conference, LAPD detectives stressed that it was still an “ongoing investigation.”

According to ABC7, the “serial slasher” slashed multiple people in the face in recent days, with what LAPD Detective Steve Garcia described as a weapon akin to a knife or boxcutter. Garcia said to the network on April 3, He’s striking from the rear, and when you do that, he is cutting all of these people really deep. It’s hard to say if it’s a knife, possibly a box cutter.”

Garcia continued, “In one incident in Harbor Division, it appears he tried to take a purse. The victim fought back, the suspect rode off laughing.”

Here’s what you need to know:

The ‘Serial Slasher’ Was Captured on a Bicycle in Multiple Photos; Briones Is a 19-Year-Old Homeless Man, According to the LAPD

According to the LAPD presser on Wednesday evening, Rey is a 19-year-old homeless man. Police say he might have been the one to attack at least nine people, one of whom was a 13-year-old boy.

Briones is from South Los Angeles, according to ABC 7 Chicago. He was arrested after being stopped and questioned on Wilmington Avenue; per the network, AIR7HD captured footage of what looked like his bicycle in an area near where detectives were searching.

During the press conference on Wednesday, LAPD Lt. Raul Jovel said, “They don’t make any sense, but I can tell you I’ve seen the photos, significant cuttings. One lady had 20 sutures to her face. These are life-changing events and incidents, and we’re just completely lucky to have such a talented team of individuals.”

All victims are expected to survive their attacks, per the presser.