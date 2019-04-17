Leon Steven Jones: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Leon Steven Jones Jr. was identified by police as the gunman who killed a woman and wounded a man before taking his own life at the Tanger Outlets in Sevierville, Tennessee.

Police say Jones, 21, opened fire at the shopping center in what investigators are calling a “random shooting,” the Knoxville News Sentinel reports.

Police say Jones fatally shot Olivia Katelyn Cunningham, a 24-year-old resident of York, Pennsylvania, and wounded John Marr, a 75-year-old resident of Templeton, Massachusetts.

By the time police arrived, Jones had killed himself.

“We do not believe that any of the people involved knew each other from everything we have so far,” Sevierville Police Department spokesman Bob Stahlke told reporters at a news conference Tuesday. “And I’ll stress that’s so far; it’s still preliminary. It appears that this was a random shooting.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. John Steven Jones Jr. Killed a Woman & Wounded Man at Tanger Outlets, Police Say

Police say Jones walked up to the Tanger Outlets in Sevierville and opened fire with a semiautomatic handgun outside of a Coach store just before 4 pm on Tuesday.

Jones fatally shot 24-year-old Olivia Katelyn Cunningham and wounded 75-year-old John Marr, police said.

By the time officers responded to calls of a shooting, police say Jones turned the gun on himself and committed suicide.

2. Police Say Jones Opened Fire on The Victims at ‘Random’

Cunningham was from Pennsylvania and Marr was from Massachusetts. Police said the gunman and the victims did not know each other.

“It appears that this was a random shooting,” Sevierville Police Department spokesman Bob Stahlke told reporters at a news conference Tuesday.

“It absolutely could have been worse,” he added. “And again, I don’t know what his motivation was. I don’t know if he was going to shoot one or two people and then do what he did, or if his intent was to shoot more. I just don’t know.”

3. Jones Had a Minor Criminal History

Jones was on probation when he opened fire at the shopping center, the Knoxville News Sentinel reported.

Jones was convicted of stealing a Subaru Crosstrek in December 2015 when he was 18 years old, the outlet reported. He was arrested while driving the stolen vehicle.

Jones was placed on judicial diversion bt violated the terms of his probation. His probation was extended through August 2020 as a result.

He was also convicted of stealing a bicycle near a middle school in November 2015. He pleaded guilty and was ordered to pay $500 restitution.

4. Jones’ Social Media Profiles Offer Few Clues

Jones’ Facebook profile offers few clues about what may have led up to the shooting.

“It includes three public profile pictures and little personal information, other than a hometown of Knoxville,” the Knoxville News Sentinel reported.

“Messages of anger and sadness were posted on the page Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning,” the outlet added.

5. Victims Were Visiting The Shopping Center With Relatives

Stahlke told reporters that Cunningham and Marr were both visiting the shopping center with family members when they were shot.

Cunningham, who is survived by her husband, was found dead by the time police arrived.

Marr was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center. He was discharged on Wednesday.

No one else was injured in the shooting.

