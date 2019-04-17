Lesley Rowan: Woman Claims to See Jesus in Notre Dame Fire

Lesley Rowan is a woman who claimed to see the figure of Jesus Christ within the flames of a picture of the Notre Dame Cathedral fire on April 15.

Taking to Facebook, Rowan shared a link from British site New Musical Express, writing, “I may be letting my mind play tricks on me here, folks take a close look at this pic and what do u see. I’ve even circled it!!!”

Her post has slowly increased in traffic and comments, with Rowan confirming to some Facebook users that she “absolutely” agrees with their conviction that Jesus Christ is in the flames.

Here’s what you need to know:

LOOK: Apparent Figure Possibly Visible Within the Flames

Above is Rowan’s post where she has circled a portion of the photograph in the area where she thinks the image of Christ is visible.

Here is another version of that photo, untouched:

Can you see the image within the flames? Here’s a zoomed-in version of that same photograph: