Louisiana Tornado Damage List: Photos & Videos from Ruston & LA Tech

Two people were killed and classes were canceled at Louisiana Tech after a strong tornado hit Ruston, LA in the middle of the night. Here are photos and videos of the tornado and the damage, and a list in the second section of businesses that were confirmed damaged or businesses reported to be OK.

According to officials, a mother and son in Lincoln Parish died in the tornado. They were killed when a tree fell on their home, Fox 10 reported.

Photos & Videos of the Damage

Louisiana Tech classes were canceled today. The university sustained damage, including trees and power lines being down in different parts of the campus. Lousiana Tech Softball shared photos of the damage to the fields:

Pris Berger, whose son is at LA Tech, shared the following on Facebook. “Just got a call from my son tornado touched down at LA Tech. Thank you Jesus for protecting him.He literally had just got out bed after hearing that “train sound” to check on his roommate. This is his bed. It blew in his window while he was in the living room. Praying everyone in the area of Ruston are all ok.”

Some of the damage included campus housing and apartments near 167, WDSU reported.

Crystal Dillard wrote on Facebook that damage was also seen in Farmerville and Downsville.

Here’s drone footage of the damage.

List of Damaged or Destroyed Businesses in Ruston

Many businesses and homes were damaged. Here’s a partial list:

LA Tech had significant damage and canceled classes for the day

Many homes and apartments suffered extensive damage

Hibbett appears destroyed.

Wingstop was extensively damaged or destroyed, according to social media reports.

YO JUST FOUND OUT THAT THAT STUPID TORNADO DESTROYED WING STOP IN RUSTON I'M REALLY BOUTTA FIGHT SOME WIND RN — alejandro. (@AlejandroAris19) April 25, 2019

On social media, some were reporting that Chick-Fil-A was OK and only the red trailer was damaged.

Catos was damaged, according to social media reports

Stage was damaged, according to social media reports

Chase was damaged, according to social media reports

Lowe’s suffered extensive damage, as you can see in these photos shared by Brittany Styles Young.

Here’s a closeup of one of the photos from Lowe’s:

People are reporting on social media that Walmart is fine

Beehive sustained major damage and will be closed until further notice

Starbucks sustained major damage. Donna Ates Groan shared this photo:

Uptown Downtown bakery had to close due to power outages.

Dorm parking lots looked like an apocalypse, some students said.

Many parts of Louisiana Tech were damaged

The BCM Center at LA Tech was damaged.

The BCM Center at Louisiana Tech has been damaged by the tornado that went thru Ruston this morning. Pray for Kevin Inman and others involved. #BCMlife #colminpro pic.twitter.com/vyZRfyuFsd — Arliss Dickerson (@arlissdickerson) April 25, 2019

LA Tech’s baseball stadium sustained major structural damage and the roof was destroyed.

Tragic. Two confirmed dead overnight in Ruston from tornado. Major structural damage from overnight tornado to LA Tech’s baseball stadium Pat Patterson Park. Roof completely destroyed.📸Robert Brown pic.twitter.com/iqybjjGbym — Scot Pilie' (@ScotPilie_Wx) April 25, 2019

This building was also destroyed, but hasn’t yet been identified:

One of many buildings destroyed or damaged in Ruston, La from tornado overnight. pic.twitter.com/Z2DKaCcO4G — WXChasing (@bclemms) April 25, 2019

Here’s a look at the terrible damage one home experienced. Jamie Hopson Long shared this video. She and her family were temporarily trapped.

Long later shared that they made it out OK with minor injuries.

During the tragedy, many pulled together to help. Dairy Queen, Log Cabin, Newks, Avocados, and The Rev all offered free lunches for first responders, people shared on social media. Champs Sports Bar didn’t have power but did have gas, so they offered free food for any first responders and volunteers.