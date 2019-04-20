Maureen Walsh: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Maureen Walsh, a Republican senator from Walla Walla in Washington, is being slammed for saying that nurses spend “considerable” parts of the day “playing cards.” The comments came as the state Senate debated a bill, SHB 1155, that would guarantee nurses in the state uninterrupted meal times and breaks.

Walsh said, “By putting these types of mandates on a critical access hospital that literally serves a handful of individuals, I would submit to you those nurses probably do get breaks. They probably play cards for a considerable amount of the day.” The bill was passed in the Democratic-controlled Senate 30-18.

In the midst of the outrage over Walsh’s comments, the senator told KEPR-TV, “The fact is 61% of our critical access hospitals are in the red and the mandated breaks and lunch hours are not an issue in these facilities across the state. These are smaller, rural hospitals with much fewer patients than our urban hospitals and the bill is not necessary for them in meeting the needs of their patients or the hospital’s budget.”

Walsh’s political career began in 2005 when she was elected the Washington House of Representatives.

Here’s what you need to know about the controversial state senator:

1. Walsh Suffered a Heart Attack in 2017 & Was Back to Vote in the Legislature 2 Weeks Later

In 2017, Walsh suffered a heart attack and missed two weeks of work, that’s including surgery, reported the Tri-City Herald at the time. Walsh told the newspaper that she had been admitted to the University of Washington Medical Center in Seattle after complaining of chest pains. Later, doctors told her that she had a minor heart attack that required a procedure to put two stents in partially blocked arteries.

Walsh later said that it was her partner, Jim, who had rushed her to the hospital at 3 a.m. The Herald article noted that in a statement after her release, Walsh praised her medical team.

The internet after Washington State Senator Maureen Walsh said "I would submit to you that those nurses probably do get breaks! They probably play cards for a considerable amount of the day! #SHB1155 @myWSNA pic.twitter.com/w7YNwzmxMM — Amanda Sugarbaker (@hello_amanda) April 19, 2019

Walsh later said that as a result of the heart attack, she missed most of the 2017 legislation session.

2. Walsh’s 2012 Speech on Gay Marriage Was a Viral Hit

Walsh’s 2012 speech on gay marriage on the Washington Statehouse floor became a viral hit. Walsh’s daughter is a lesbian. At the time, Walsh broke ranks from her party in order to support same-sex marriage legislation in the state. The post went viral after George Takei posted on Twitter, Takei found it on Buzzfeed where it was posted under the headline, “The Best Testimony From Washington State’s Gay Marriage Hearing.”

Walsh told the Tacoma News-Tribune at the time about her viral stardom, “I can’t believe what’s going on. I just got an email from Ireland… I was proud of myself because I didn’t cry. When I really got emotional was afterward when my daughter texted me and said, ‘You rock, Mom!'”

The bill was passed 55-43 and signed into law by Governor. Chris Gregoire. Walsh was one of only two Republicans to vote in favor of the bill.

According to her official Senate profile, Walsh has three children, Shauna, Patrick and Murphy. She is a resident of College Place, Washington.

3. Walsh’s Late Husband Made the ‘Best Onion Sausages in Walla Walla’

Walsh’s husband, Kelly Walsh, died in March 2006. In April 2007, Walsh supported a bill to make the onion the official state vegetable of Washington State. Walsh told the Seattle Times that her late husband, “He made the best Walla Walla Sweet Onion Sausages. He was working on building our restaurant, Onion World. It was sort of his dream to do that.” The Walla Walla Sweet Onion is now the state vegetable of Washington.

… cards I play with at work 😏#maureenwalsh pic.twitter.com/0PSTF1afRs — Thessa D (@thessamd08) April 20, 2019

During her viral speech in favor of marriage equality, Walsh mentioned the bond she shared with her late husband and that it was her wish that all people deserve that level of connection with another person. Walsh elaborated on those comments in an interview with the New York Times saying that she had been married for 23 years prior to her husband’s death. Walsh said, “I’m 51 years old, looking for a boyfriend and not having much luck with that.”

4. Walsh’s Nurse Comments Have Reminded People of Joy Behar’s ‘Doctor’s Stethoscope’ Remark

As Walsh’s nurse statements went viral, many on Twitter have compared them to Joy Behar’s controversial remark in 2015. During a 2015 episode of “The View,” which aired the night after Kelley Johnson competed in the Miss America pageant while wearing her nurses uniform and a stethoscope. Behar asked her co-hosts on the show, as they discussed Johnson’s attire, “Why does she have a doctor’s stethoscope on?”

"Wow, the hosts of #TheView are so classy and intelligent, especially Joy Behar" -no one EVER #nursesunite pic.twitter.com/8PKja76ay3 — Courtney Avila (@courtney_avila) September 16, 2015

The comments provoked outrage with one blogger saying in an open letter to Behar that the host’s remark was “an insult grounded in ignorance.” After the outrage, Behar apologized saying she was being “stupid and inattentive.” Behar added that her comments had been taken out of context and that, “I did not know she was a nurse. I’m used to seeing (the contestants) in gowns and bathing suits so it’s not like I was trying to be funny.”

I am a Registered Nurse. I use a stethoscope. I work in the Emergency Room. I am Canadian and Canadian Nurses don’t have time to play cards either! #maureenwalsh now you pissed off Canadian Nurses too 😡 — Sarah Comeau (@sarah_comeau) April 20, 2019

While then-host Michelle Collins said, “I was not talking about her as a nurse. I was talking about the talent competition and it got misconstrued. We love nurses. We adore you. We respect you. You guys are wonderful.”

5. The Washington State Nurses Association Says Walsh’s Comments Showed ‘Zero Logic’

Trust me, nurses haven’t earned the title "most trusted profession" for seventeen years running by "playing cards" on our shifts. WA Sen. Maureen Walsh should be ashamed to use #nurses to score cheap political points like this. #1U #nurseslife pic.twitter.com/ucm89ezpDj — Bonnie Castillo (@NNUBonnie) April 19, 2019

In a statement, the Washington State Nurses Association said that Walsh’s comments demonstrated “zero logic.” The organization’s director of nursing practice and health policy, Matthew Keller, called the comments “demeaning” and said, “No, Senator, nurses are not sitting around playing cards. They are taking care of your neighbors, your family, your community.” The WSNA’s website crashed for a period after Walsh’s statement became widespread.

