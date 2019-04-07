Michael Busch Dead: Maryland House Speaker Passes Away at 72

Michael Busch, the longest serving house speaker in Maryland’s history passed away on April 7. He was 72.

Busch previously had a liver transplant in 2017 after being diagnosed with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, a liver disease. He also had a heart bypass last year after he experienced troubles breathing. He developed pneumonia after a follow-up appointment related to his 2017 procedure, and on Sunday morning his Chief of Staff, Alexandria Hughes, announced that his condition had worsened.

Hughes wrote in a statement: “Yesterday, doctors at University of Maryland Medical Center made the determination that Speaker Busch’s breathing had taken a significant turn for the worse and the Speaker made the decision to use a ventilator to help his breathing. Unfortunately, his condition has worsened over the past few hours. His family asks for privacy at this time and to keep the Speaker in your thoughts and prayers.”

Busch was a history teach and varsity coach at St. Mary’s High School before turning to a career in politics. He was first elected to the House in 1986 and became Speaker in 2003. The Democrat’s progressive agenda included voting to end the death penalty, legalizing same sex marriage, legalizing marijuana, and raising the minimum wage to $15.

Busch is survived by his wife Cindy, and their two children, Erin and Megan. Staffers wore “Iron Mike” bracelets to support Busch during his medical issues. He passed away at 3:22 ET, surrounded by his family and loved ones.

House Speaker Michael Busch has passed. He was 72 pic.twitter.com/112b6ePQ2F — David Collins (@dcollinsWBAL) April 7, 2019

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan expressed his condolences and announced via Twitter that the Maryland state flags will fly at half-staff in honor of Busch’s life. “This is a profoundly sad day for Maryland. Mike Busch was a giant in our government—the longest serving Speaker in our state’s history. He cared deeply about improving the lives of Marylanders, and his legacy is evident in his many legislative achievements… On behalf of all Marylanders, the First Lady and I extend our heartfelt condolences to the Speaker’s wife, Cindy, their daughters, Erin and Megan, and all of his colleagues. He was raised in Annapolis, he represented Annapolis, and he will forever be remembered here.

This is a profoundly sad day for Maryland. Mike Busch was a giant in our government—the longest serving Speaker in our state’s history. He cared deeply about improving the lives of Marylanders, and his legacy is evident in his many legislative achievements. — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) April 7, 2019

Alison Prost, the Maryland executive director of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation said, “The Chesapeake Bay lost a champion today. While there were many issues that were near and dear to Speaker Busch, he elevated saving the Bay to a priority for the General Assembly, and legislators followed his lead. He will be sorely missed.”

READ NEXT: Jovita Carranza: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know