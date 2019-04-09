Nic Kerdiles, Savannah Chrisley’s Fiance: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Chrisley Knows Best star Savannah Chrisley, 21, is engaged to her boyfriend of one year, former hockey player Nic Kerdiles. While the proposal took place back in December 2018 at her home in Nashville, the couple kept it a secret until April, choosing to wait and break the news in tandem with the premiere of her new spin-off series, Growing Up Chrisley.

The entire Chrisley family and the Kerdiles were in on the surprise Christmas Eve proposal when Nic, 25, got down on one knee and handed Savannah a 5 carat diamond ring that her mother, Julie, helped him pick out. And yes, Nic called Savannah’s father beforehand to ask for his permission. As Savannah explained to People, “He FaceTimed my dad. My dad said he was so nervous… that he asked my dad for his hand in marriage! And my dad was like, ‘You may want to re-ask that question.’ He was like, ‘Do you want my daughter’s hand in marriage or my hand in marriage?’ Nic hung up the phone and called back, and then asked him the right way. And it was just so funny.”

Here’s what you need to know about Nic Kerdiles:

1. Nic is ‘Taking a Step Back’ From the NHL for Reality TV

Nic played professional hockey for the Anaheim Ducks between the years of 2016 and 2108, during which he scored a total of 3 game points. In June 2018, he was traded to the Winnipeg Jets.

When he and Savannah went public with their relationship, he was playing for the San Diego Gulls, an American Hockey League team in southern California, and most recently, he skated with the Manitoba Moose in Winnipeg. Even though Nic’s only 25, it appears he’s ready to hang up his stick and try his hand at real estate.

Kerdiles appears to be excited about this transition and Savannah told People, “He actually got his real estate license last summer. He’s focusing a lot on that and he’ll be in Chrisley Knows Best in Season seven. So, it’s kind of just transitioning and working on our life together and just kind of incorporating him into my world.”

2. He was Born a Southern Boy

The couple initially met after Savannah saw his picture on Instagram, and she not so coyly slid into his DMs. Even though he lived in San Diego California and she in Nashville, Tennessee, they made a long distance relationship work. However, this isn’t entirely a case of east coast meets west coast, Nic was actually born in Longview, Texas.

While there are whispers of Savannah and Nic possibly getting ready for the own reality series, the question would be what city it would film? Growing Up Chrisley films in Los Angeles, while Chrisley Knows Best tapes at her family’s home in Nashville. It’s likely that Savannah will want to create some distance between herself and her family as the couple settles into married life, so heading to Texas could be a happy medium ground.

3. Nic Spoke Fluent French Before He Could Speak English

While Savannah grew up in Atlanta, Georgia, Nic and his family moved to France when he was 6 years old. Nic’s father Michel is a French immigrant and his mother, Nathalie De Larminat-Kerdiles, is French-Canadian, and both of his younger sisters, Mailys and Marine, were born in France.

Nic came back stateside for college, graduating from the University of Wisconsin, and remains incredibly close with his family. His sister Mailys, who’s married to Adrian Lassalas, has a son named Lucas, for whom is a constant presence on Uncle Nic’s Instagram page.

4. They are Not Rushing to Get Married

Getting engaged and retiring from a lifetime of playing hockey are two major moments to process in Nic’s life, and neither he or Savannah are in any rush to tie the knot. When it comes to future wedding planning his fiancée said, “Just because you’re engaged doesn’t mean you have to get married tomorrow. So, we’re kind of just taking our time. We know that we want to spend the rest of our life with each other.”

However, they could also be waiting for USA to green light Marrying a Chrisley, so the whole event, like Nic’s proposal, will be filmed for TV and paid for by the network. There’s little doubt that their wedding will be a huge affair fit for a series ratings spectacle.

5. Nic & Savannah are That Couple on Instagram

Young love is a powerful thing, but if long romantic messages and full paragraph captions make you queasy, Nic’s instagram page is not for you. And Savannah not only reciprocates every endearing post on her social media, she doubles down it.

It’s hard to knock them for their open letters of love, because if fans don’t like it, they can unfollow. Clearly, keeping an open documentation of their affection for one another makes them happy, so who’s anyone to judge. Cheers to the future Mr. and Mrs. Kerdiles!

