Nipsey Hussle’s Last Tweet Mentioned His ‘Enemies’

Nipsey Hussle’s last tweet before he was shot dead outside of his Los Angeles clothing store on March 31, 2018 spoke about the rapper’s enemies. The cryptic tweet was posted mere hours before he was killed.

“Having strong enemies is a blessing,” Hussle wrote on Twitter. The tweet has received a lot of attention since officials in Los Angeles confirmed the death of the rapper.

Having strong enemies is a blessing. — THA GREAT (@NipseyHussle) March 31, 2019

The Grammy-nominated star, 33 at the time of his death, was shot dead outside of The Marathon Clothing, Hussle’s clothing store in South Los Angeles. Two others were injured in the shooting and the suspect fled in a car.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Shooting Was Believed to be Gang-Related Due to Hussle’s Previous Connections With The Rollin 60s Neighborhood Crips & Some Believe His Tweet About ‘Strong Enemies’ Referred to the Gang

According to TMZ, the shooting was gang-related and the suspect that law enforcement is looking for is a black male in his 20s. After approaching Nipsey and his crew and firing shots, the suspect ran away to a nearby vehicle which was reportedly driven by a female accomplice.

“At approximately 3:20 pm there was a shooting reported in the area of Slauson Ave and Crenshaw Blvd. 3 victims were transported to a local hospital where one was pronounced deceased,” the LAPD wrote in its initial tweet. It was later confirmed that the deceased person was Nipsey Hussle, whose real name is Ermias Asghedom.

Hussle has long been associated with the Rollin 60s Neighborhood Crips, one of Los Angeles’ largest street gangs. However, in recent years Nipsey had become heavily involved in the community, most recently investing in the new Destination Crenshaw arts project, a 1.3-mile-long “outdoor art and culture experience celebrating Black Los Angeles.”

We (@LAPDChiefMoore and I ) were meeting , at the request of @NipseyHussle with him and @rocnation tomorrow at 4pm to talk about ways he could help stop gang violence and help us help kids. I’m so very sad https://t.co/rcGtvw9c6L — Steve Soboroff (@SteveSoboroff) April 1, 2019

Although the shooting is suspected to be gang-related, LA Police Commissioner Steve Soboroff tweeted that he was scheduled to meet with Hassle to discuss ways to help combat gang violence in the community.

“We (@LAPDChiefMoore and I) were meeting, at the request of @NipseyHussle with him and @rocnation tomorrow at 4pm to talk about ways he could help stop gang violence and help us help kids. I’m so very sad.”

Knowing Hussle’s previous connections to the Rollin 60s Neighborhood Crips, many were wondering whether his final tweet about his enemies referred to his old gang. Others speculated that his “strong enemies” actually referred to his own internal demons, while others wondered if he meant the enemy of time, especially since his life was cut short so soon after he posted the tweet.

Celebrities, Musicians, Athletes & Fans Were Devastated By The News of The Rapper’s Death; Tributes Flooded Social Media, Expressing Sadness, Anger & Shock

This doesn’t make any sense! My spirit is shaken by this! Dear God may His spirit Rest In Peace and May You grant divine comfort to all his loved ones! 💔🙏🏿

I’m so sorry this happened to you @nipseyhussle pic.twitter.com/rKZ2agxm2a — Rihanna (@rihanna) April 1, 2019

The hip hop world was rocked by Hassle’s death, and as news spread that the rapper had succumbed to his wounds, tributes flooded social media, expressing a combination of sadness, outrage and frustration over the “senseless” shooting.

Celebrities including Rihanna and Pharrell Williams have paid tribute to Hussle on social media.

“This doesn’t make any sense! My spirit is shaken by this! Dear God may His spirit Rest In Peace and May You grant divine comfort to all his loved ones! I’m so sorry this happened to you,” Rihanna wrote on Twitter.

You were about something..positive and for your community in every chance you had to speak..and because of that You inspired millions..millions who will uphold your legacy forever. rest amongst the stars. 🙏🏾 https://t.co/7gZ795wcQT — Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) April 1, 2019

“You were about something..positive and for your community in every chance you had to speak..and because of that You inspired millions..millions who will uphold your legacy forever. rest amongst the stars,” Pharrell Williams posted.

LeBron James, Meek Mill, Stephen Curry and many others expressed sadness at Hassle’s passing. James wrote “So so SAD man!! DAMN man this hurt.”

“Broke me…. we really fighting for our lives against our own kind and really have to take risk and match the level of hatred that we are born in .. I’m tired prayers for my brother and his family,” Meek Mill posted on Monday.

😥😥😥😥😥😥‼️‼️‼️‼️ So so SAD man!! DAMN man this hurt. — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 1, 2019

Tributes from politicians, fans and friends poured in, with the mayor of Los Angeles even tweeting how touched the city was by the “awful tragedy.”

“Our hearts are with the loved ones of Nipsey Hussle and everyone touched by this awful tragedy,” Eric Garcetti, the mayor of Los Angeles, said in a tweet Sunday. “L.A. is hurt deeply each time a young life is lost to senseless gun violence.”

