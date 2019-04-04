To Honor Nipsey Hussle: YG, Machine Gun Kelly & More Delay New Music Releases

Nearly a week after rapper Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed on March 31, the world continues to mourn his death. The 33-year-old’s recent album has shot to #1 on iTunes, people are holding vigils all over country, and in addition to the heartfelt elegies from celebrities posted on Twitter and Instagram, fellow rappers have decided to delay their releases of new music.

Hussle’s frequent collaborator, YG, who’s featured on the track “Last Time I Checc’d” on his most recent album, Victory Lap, was planning to drop a surprise release, but announced on April 4, that he’s planning to push the record until May. He tweeted “I was dropping a Surprise album April 12th. But man. Now that we gotta deal with Big bro goin to heaven I will not drop the album this month. Pushing it to May, Sorry! LONG LIVE @NipseyHussle my brother from the other color!”

Machine Gun Kelly has also decided to delay his music in honor of the late Hussle and his legacy. The rapper tweeted “we were dropping first song off the album Friday, but out of respect for Nip, we’re gonna stay silent this week. respect to @carlchery for inspiring that action.”

Top Dog Entertainment artist School Boy Q announced via Instagram that no new music would be released this week. He said “I am not putting out no motherfu**kin’ music tomorrow. It’s not cool. I’m not with it. Thank you to radio for understanding that. I was told that it was nothing they could do. I guess it was, like, already in some rotation… I was never with it… I’m always joking & clowning but it ain’t really too much to joke & clown about.”

Def Pen Tweeted the video, “ScHoolboy Q has decided to not release any new music this week due to the tragic murder of Nipsey Hussle “Me and [Anthony ‘Top Dawg’ Tiffith] was, like, talking about this the other day… this is not something we should be doing, you know what I mean?” he said.”Everybody don’t understand… some people get it, and that’s what’s up.”

