Ana Araujo, Pablo Lyle’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Ana Araujo is Mexican actor Pablo Lyle’s wife. The couple was married in 2014 during their son, Mauro’s, baptism in Mazatlan, along the Pacific coast of Mexico.

Araujo was pictured alongside her husband as he appeared in court in Miami to answer to charges of battery. On March 31, 2019, Lyle, 32, punched 63-year-old Juan Ricardo Hernandez in Florida during a road-rage incident, prosecutors allege. The victim, who was of Cuban descent, was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital and died on April. Lyle was interrogated by homicide police who later determined to charge him with battery.

Lyle is best known for his role in the Mexican telenovela “The Shadow of the Past.”

Here’s what you need to know the love of Lyle’s wife:

1. After Araujo & Lyle First Met, They Then Went for 8 Years Without Seeing Each Other Again

Hola magazine reported in 2014 that after Lyle and Araujo first met, they went for eight years without seeing each other again. Lyle told the magazine, via Google Translate, “We had short summer romance when she was fourteen and I was sixteen. Eight years later, two years ago, Ana came to Mexico, and when I saw her, I felt the same again.”

2. Their Wedding Guests Were Surprised as They Had Come Together to Celebrate the Baptism of the Couple’s Son

The couple surprised the guests at their son, Mauro’s, baptism in 2014 as the party turned into a wedding. Mexican actress Sofia Castro served as Mauro’s godmother, according to Hola.

Araujo’s daughter from a previous relationship, Arantza, 10, served as flower girl at her mother’s wedding to Lyle. Hola reported at the time of the wedding that Lyle treats Arantza as if she were his own.

3. Lyle Has Told Police That He Punched Hernandez Because He Was Scared for His Family

Here’s a look at Mexican actor #PabloLyle in court right now. A hearing continues inside a Miami courtroom where Lyle sticks to his claim of “fearing for his life” when punching a 63 year old man who later died. pic.twitter.com/MiwxNavslY — Parker Branton (@ParkerWPLG) April 8, 2019

During his questioning by police, Lyle told detectives that he punched Hernandez in self-defense because he was scared for the safety of his family. In the wake of his initial hearing in court, Lyle posted a $50,000 bond and was released while wearing an ankle monitor. The Miami Herald reports that Lyle’s charges could still be upgraded to second-degree murder or manslaughter.

Various media reports have said that Lyle’s children were in the car when the incident occurred

4. Araujo Has Been Inactive on Instagram Since Lyle’s Arrest

Araujo has been inactive on Instagram since March 27, slightly before her husband was arrested. Her page regularly sees Araujo post photos of her family as well as encouraging her followers to live healthy lives. She has slightly over 60,000, followers on the page while her husband boasts over 800,000 on his Instagram profile.

Araujo’s last post showed her with her two children at the Wynwood Arts District in Miami. In her Instagram bio, Araujo calls herself a health coach, mother and blogger. Araujo also links to her other Instagram account which centers around her baking exploits.

Araujo is a health coach at the Institute for Integrative Nutrition and also has an organic juice business, Lyfe Bar. Araujo’s juice business has two locations, one in Durango and another in Torreon.

Prior to marrying Lyle, Araujo attained a Master’s degree in Communication. On her personal website, Araujo says that it was her daughter who inspired her to look into organic, vegan and gluten-free food.

5. Her Husband Was Chosen as One of People Magazine’s Most Beautiful People in 2015

In 2015, Lyle was named in People Magazine’s Spanish language edition’s 50 Most Beautiful List. Lyle was joined on the magazine’s list by luminaries such as Eva Longoria and Mexican model Alejandra Espinoza.

