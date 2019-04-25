Pamela Black: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Pamela Black, 21, held her 11-month-old daughter down in a kitchen sink and ran 145-degree water over the baby, according to Lakeland, Florida police.

Little Serenity Gunter died two weeks before her first birthday and two weeks after the scalding that left her with third-degree burns over the majority of her tiny body.

Medical reports show that Black purposely positioned and held her daughter in the sink so the child would be burned by the scorching water. And, the medical examiner determined that Black shook Serenity while the baby was burning, which led to a brain bleed.

The scalding occurred on the night of Oct. 23, 2018. Serenity died Nov. 6, 2018. After six months, police have now charged Black with killing her baby.

Here’s what you need to know:

In Black’s Version, Serenity ‘Bumped’ the Faucet & Turned the Scorching Hot Water on Herself

Lakeland police described Black’s version of what happened to Serenity. The account comes from her sworn statements:

Black claims she wanted to give Serenity a kitchen sink bath. She claims she filled the sink up with water “equal to her daughter’s chest.” She claims she then washed the baby and “gave her toys so she could play with them in the water.”

Black claims she spent around two minutes cleaning the kitchen counter when she heard the baby “whining.” She “turned around and then noticed the hot water was on and she stated that her daughter must have ‘bumped it.’ Black stated she turned the water off, grabbed the child and wrapped her in a towel.”

2. Third Degree Burns Covered Half of Serenity’s Body. Black’s Husband, Who is Not Serenity’s Father, Applied Baby Powder & Aloe to Serenity’s Body. Black Waited Nearly 2 Hours Before Taking Her Baby to the Hospital

Black’s husband Taylor Smith, who is not Serenity’s natural father, was outside the apartment when the scalding occurred.

Lakeland police investigators sad Black tried to get Smith “to go along with the story.”

Smith’s account is that he was “playing outside with his 2-year-old son when he heard screams he’d ‘never forget’ and ran inside to find Black standing over the sink with her left hand under Serenity’s arms and her right hand holding her by the legs.”

Smith told police his wife, “showed no emotion as he grabbed Serenity, wrapped her in a towel and ran” to their roommate’s room where they “put aloe and baby powder on Serenity’s body to help with the burns.” But those burns, the most serious kind, “began to blister and peel” and Smith insisted to Black that “Serenity needed to go to the hospital.”

It had been more than 90 minutes of suffering for the baby until a “friend of Black’s pulled up to the apartment and drove them to the hospital.” But her injuries were far worse than could be treated at Lakeland Regional Health. “Due to the severity of the child’s injuries, third-degree burns to over 50% of her body, medical staff …ordered that she be transported by helicopter to Tampa General Hospital that same night for more intensive care.”

Detectives would later be told by “medical professionals that the burn patterns did not match Black’s account of what occurred.”

On Tuesday, November 6, 2018, at approximately 6:30 am, two weeks after her mother allegedly scaled her baby purposely, Serenity Gunter was pronounced dead.

3. The Autopsy Revealed the Gruesome Details of What Black is Accused of Doing to Her Baby Girl

According to Lakeland police, Polk County Medical Examiner Vera Volnikh performed an autopsy on Serenity and found the baby suffered a “brain bleed” in addition to the burns.

“The autopsy revealed evidence to support that the child had been purposely shaken during the same time the burns were sustained.”

A bleeding in the brain of a baby or small child is indicative of ‘shaken baby syndrome,’ according to the American Association of Neurological Surgeons. A violent shaking “causes the baby’s head to move violently back and forth, resulting in serious and sometimes fatal brain injury.”

The burns, based on the pattern found on Serenity’s body, were not only inconsistent with Black’s claims, but “indicated that her daughter was intentionally compressed inward and the burn was consistent with an immersion burn.”

Volnikh said it would only take “two seconds for her daughter to sustain third degree burns, with the water temperature at 145 degrees.”

“Based on the physical evidence from Serenity Gunter’s body, detectives believe these burns were purposely inflicted and her body was manipulated prior to being immersed into scalding water in the kitchen sink.” `

4. Serenity’s Family, Friends, Neighbors & Strangers Had Been Seeking Justice. The Baby’s Father, Daniel Gunter Jr., Has Many Images of His Baby on His Facebook

Serenity’s father, Daniel Gunter Jr., and her paternal grandmother Kimberley Harper Tomlinson and their family are still grieving but relieved Black is finally being charged.

5. Black Was Arrested & Charged With Her Daughter’s Death 6 Months After Serenity Before Succumbing to 3rd Degree Burn Injuries & a Brain Bleed. Some Question the Charges Suggesting the Act Was One of Premeditated Murder

Black was arrested, “with the assistance of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, at 4741 Country Trails Drive, Polk City, Florida without incident and transported to the Polk County Jail.”

She is charged with aggravated child abuse and aggravated manslaughter of a child. Black was initially reported to have been held without bond, but according to jail records, bail for the manslaughter charged is $250,000 and the child abuse is $150,000 for a total bail of $400,000.

As of Thursday morning, she’d not posted bond.

On the Lakeland Police Department Facebook page post about Black’s arrest, there are nearly 800 comments. Virtually none are supportive of Black. Indeed, people are overwhelmingly shocked and saddened and many are angry that Black’s charges do not seem to fit the heinousness of the crime.

“Why isn’t this murder?” one asked and scores ‘liked’ the posted question.

Also on the LPD post, at least 10 commneters have said Black is again pregnant. That has not been confirmed by authorities.