Police: All Clear on Report of Man With Rifle in Batavia, Il. High School

BREAKING: Batavia High School is on lockdown as police investigate reports of a person with a rifle entering the school. https://t.co/0un2mf9AXg pic.twitter.com/FLVfY57eeK — ABC 7 Chicago (@ABC7Chicago) April 8, 2019

Police responded to Batavia (Il.) High School for a report from a nearby resident that a man with a rifle entered the school early Monday morning. The school is still being searched by law enforcement two hours after the first report. NBC Chicago said the person was described as “a male dressed in black.” Some noted it was pre-dawn at the time of the report.

The Kane County Sheriff tweeted that it was “clearing the scene” at around 9:30 a.m. Batavia, a Chicago suburb located around 40 miles west of the city, is in Kane County.

Deputies responded to assist Batavia Police for an incident at Batavia High School. We are clearing the scene now. — Kane County Sheriff (@KaneCoSheriff) April 8, 2019

And the City of Batavia reported no gunman was found.

Thank you to the Batavia Police Department and their response to the report of an unknown person with a rifle entering the building. Fortunately, no gunman was found and there were no reports of injuries. https://t.co/c4pRxi11Ak — Batavia, Illinois (@cityofbataviaIL) April 8, 2019

But no gunman located didn’t allay the anxieties of some.

Shoutout to everyone starting your Monday with an anxiety attack induced by reports of a school shooter in the county you live in. 🤬🤮 #MondayMorning #Batavia — courtney greenberg (@courtneyada) April 8, 2019

Here’s what you need to know:

Reports of a Man in Black With a Rifle Entering the Batavia High School Came in Just Before Sunrise

Please stay away from Batavia High School until further notice. Police are responding to a report of an unknown man with a rifle entering the school. — Batavia, Illinois (@cityofbataviaIL) April 8, 2019

At 6:40 Central time, the first community alert came from the city of Batavia of an unknown male with a rifle inside the school. The second tweet cautioned people to stay away. Police were initially called just after 6 a.m.

#CHOPPER2: Four armed officers looking around the roof of Batavia High School. The school is still on lockdown – students who took the bus are being dropped off at home. Reports of man with rifle entering the school are not yet confirmed. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/qkxQCSHOqd — Kara Oko (@KaraOko) April 8, 2019

School was not yet in session but buses were in the process of picking up students and were turned around to return students to their stops.

Students in Buses Heading for the School Were Returned Home

Batavia High School web page also reports “Due to police activity at Batavia High School, please wait to come to the Batavia High School this morning. No one is allowed in building at this time […] All other schools will be in session with bus service.”https://t.co/djXAx4i6bm pic.twitter.com/NFJcrR5djO — ➖Dustin Miller➖ (@spdustin) April 8, 2019

School begins at 7:30 a.m. so there were very few people on campus and no students.

Please note: If your child is typically transported to Batavia High School, please contact the Geneva 304 Transportation Department for updates at 630-463-3004. Thank you. — Geneva CUSD 304 (@Geneva304) April 8, 2019

WATCH LIVE: Sky5 is over Batavia High School as police respond to report of person with rifle entering school https://t.co/RCxopmzIhS pic.twitter.com/Up9qM767PL — NBC Chicago (@nbcchicago) April 8, 2019

That is my high school. I would never think this is possible in #Batavia. — Juli Shirey (@JuliShirey) April 8, 2019

The Not Unpredictable Debate About School Shootings & Armed Officers in Schools Began

This is why schools need armed guards! Gun free zone = sitting duck zone. Our politicians get armed guards (even those who are against guns) but we can't protect our dang school children!! This is absurd. These kids are sitting ducks 🤬🤬🤬🤬. 🙏🙏 For their safety!!😰😰😥😥😥 — AL 🇺🇲 (@ADLYG221) April 8, 2019

As the events were unfolding, a number of students reacted to comments about armed guards in schools and city budgets to pay for them. One man said he was running for office.

A student responded.

Our @cbschicago crew on the ground at #Batavia High School is seeing police officers blocking all entrances to the school, and waving off cars trying to get in. Police have not yet confirmed reports of man with rifle entering school. pic.twitter.com/0YZbLWB5c5 — Kara Oko (@KaraOko) April 8, 2019

And parents are on social media saying enough is enough.

Batavia is 20 miles from my home. I’m sick of putting my two boys on the bus to school and then opening my phone to headlines like this. #AMERICAHASAGUNVIOLENCEPROBLEM when will enough be enough? https://t.co/fBlL6wN9gM — courtney greenberg (@courtneyada) April 8, 2019

Some are wondering if it’s a false alarm or perhaps even a prank but nonetheless erred on the side of caution.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.