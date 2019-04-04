Police: All Clear on Florida School ‘Code Red’ Lock Down

A ‘code red’ lock-down at a Florida high school was issued as a “suspicious incident” was investigated with SWAT on the scene. A social media post said that there may be a student with a gun and that students were hiding in closets and under desks as helicopters hovered and armed tactical units searched the school.

Taravella High School, five miles from MSD, is on lock down. They had a former student, from two years ago, show up on campus with a suspicious back pack. These scenes have become far too familiar. pic.twitter.com/U8sYCMiiGc — Alexandra Diane ✒📖 (@BareFoot_Writer) April 4, 2019

Nearly two hours after it began, police now say it’s all clear and “school will resume normal activities.”

*UPDATE * We identified the circumstances involving the initial suspicious person call & confirmed no threat or danger to the school. The Code Red has been lifted from JPT HS & school will resume normal activities. We are clearing resources from the roadways. — Coral Springs Police (@CoralSpringsPD) April 4, 2019

There’s a reason that other countries police don’t have to send out tweets like this. Hint, it’s not because other countries have more guns. https://t.co/J9YuLKsXoH — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) April 4, 2019

Here’s what you need to know:

Classrooms Went Dark as Students Hid While SWAT Looked For a Student That May Have Been Armed

I'm a freshman in J.P. Taravella and everyone in the school has been sitting in there classroooms with the lights off for the last hour and 12 mins… Police came in my classroom not to long ago armed with rifles… There looking for a former student pic.twitter.com/NDcuScaV2B — bruh bruh (@isokid823) April 4, 2019

Code Red at Taravella High School in Coral Springs. pic.twitter.com/3lRy32IwCI — Luc Neree (@HEAT305) April 4, 2019

“I’m in a closet with 10 kids. I have another 13 in another closet,” a text screenshot posted to Twitter reads. “…looking for a kid that has a gun.”

Students at J.P. Taravella High School are frightened and families are asking for updates. The school is located in Broward County, Florida and is a few miles from Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School, the scene of the deadly mass shooting in February of 2018.

Taravella is a high school in Coral Springs, sister city to Parkland, with whom we share a police and fire dept. This shit has got to stop. https://t.co/mAADVvAz3U — Nicole Sandler (@nicolesandler) April 4, 2019

Coral Spring Police confirmed the lock down. A media staging area was set up and parents were asked to keep monitoring social media.

#BreakingNews We are working a suspicious incident @ JPT HS. There is no immediate threats at this time. Parents are encouraged to monitor our Social Media for updates. The school is on Code Red as we continue our investigation. Traffic is restricted in the area. — Coral Springs Police (@CoralSpringsPD) April 4, 2019

An Hour Into the Code Red, Students & Teachers Were Still Hiding

Update: we're still sitting in our class rooms.. there's two helicopters and news channel along with cops outside… https://t.co/4QrnF0EmyQ — bruh bruh (@isokid823) April 4, 2019

Meanwhile, others are giving students advice:

“Stay safe. Mute phones,” one person said in a Tweet.

Another: “It is so disgusting that kids have to hide in closets at schools.”

Broward County schools has yet to address the incident on its website or social nor has the Twitter account of the school principal.

Taravella High School is located a few miles from Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School, the scene of a mass shooting a year ago.

There’s at least one report that the incident may be related to a “former student coming on campus with a backpack.”

Two school have been put on lock down. Royal Palm High was due to a domestic disturbance. The other, Taravella High School, had a former student, from two years ago, walked onto campus with a backpack. This is turning out to be a busy news day. https://t.co/1Axbjbc3tb — Alexandra Diane ✒📖 (@BareFoot_Writer) April 4, 2019

A student, tweeting from “under a table,” said students are anxious and very afraid.

“Taravella is on a code red and it’s not even a drill and everyone fr spazzzing meanwhile I’m tweeting this under a table in my classroom in the dark. Why are we still going through things like this people are sick.”

Taravella is on a code red and it’s not even a drill and everyone fr spazzzing meanwhile I’m tweeting this under a table in my classroom in the dark. Why are we still going through things like this people are sick. — alexaa (@alexacerenziaa) April 4, 2019

Local media reported police SWAT is on the scene.

Near Marjorie Stoneman Douglas, Scene of the Parkland Massacre, Survivors Took to Twitter to Say Even Though no ‘Physical’ Injuries, the Trauma of the Event Must be Addressed

Sending strength to the students & faculty of JP Taravella High School as they too face this harsh reality. Although nobody has been injured physically, the psychological damage has already been done. May they too be considered for additional mental health support.#FLStrong — Ryan Deitsch (@Ryan_Deitsch) April 4, 2019

Ryan Deitsch, survivor of the Parkland massacre and founding member of the Never Again MSD movement says that in the event that the incident is resolved without any physical harm, there likelihood of trauma for students and educators cannot be ignored.

“…the psychological damage has already been done. May they too be considered for additional mental health support.”

Deitsch responded to a terrified freshman who recorded video in his darkened classroom..

“Last year I waited in a closed closet with roughly 20 others, for nearly 3 hours. I am truly sorry that this is still the reality.”

Last year I waited in a closed closet with roughly 20 others, for nearly 3 hours. I am truly sorry that this is still the reality. — Ryan Deitsch (@Ryan_Deitsch) April 4, 2019

“A helicopter circles their school, turning their safe haven of education into a crime scene.

Camera crews show up shortly after.

The cops, certainly aiming to be helpful, appear as a militant force that further disrupts learning.

All this at 9AM on a school day.. .”

There’s a reason that other countries police don’t have to send out tweets like this. Hint, it’s not because other countries have more guns. https://t.co/J9YuLKsXoH — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) April 4, 2019

