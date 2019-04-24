Rashod Stanley, AKA 2500Shod: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Rashod Stanley is in the Coffee Correctional Facility in Nichols, Georgia serving a sentence for a 2016 robbery, though corrections records show he may be released in 2025. And Shod himself says he has a possible parole date coming up in October.

The 25-year-old from Douglasville was a star high school football player and later, an entrepreneur and fashion designer. He created his own brand and logo, and began designing, and creating, street and sports-wear garments. By 2015, Stanley had his fashion line and had opened a store, The Trenches, in Atlanta.

But his conviction landed him in prison and his career as an up-and-coming designer was cut short.

Turns out, incarceration did not stop him.

Stanley, 2500Shod as he is known on Instagram, kept working. In his cell.

And now with an IG following of 15,000 and climbing by the minute, from behind bars Shod is quickly becoming a sensation for his talent, ingenuity and resolve. And his clothes. Some worry that he could end up in trouble with corrections authorities, but his social media is live and he seems to be willing to take that risk to keep creating.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. With Homemade Sewing Needles, Thread Made From Dental Floss & Deconstructed Prison-Issue Supplies, Shod is Creating Street & Sportswear in His Cell

On his Instagram, which he created in 2015, just a couple of years out of high school, Shod began sharing his designs. With little money, he built his company, Trill Business, and his street and sportswear brand, The Trenches.

He designed his logo, and then began creating and having friends model his clothes for IG posts.

After being incarcerated, Shod said he decided that he had to keep creating.

“The Trenches 1 of 1 you’ll never see another one like this Made By:TheTrenchGod #HighFashion”

2. Shod Shares How he Made a Sewing Needle & How he Uses Deconstructed Material, Like Cot Mats & Prison Garb, to Create Fashion

His garments are made from the pleather used to make mats and pillows for cell bunks.

Cutting waistbands off prison-issue pants, he created shirt cuffs. He deconstructed a “state coat,” a Georgia Department of Corrections jacket to create pants.

He took a zipper off a prison-issue bag and used it for his jacket design.

3. A Look-Book of Sorts, His Instagram Features His Garments Like This Trench Coat & Messenger Bag to Match Pants & Jacket & a Sport Blazer. People Are in Awe

“This is amazing, keep your hope and faith you got ppl outside that don’t even know you… rooting for you. God bless ❤️”

“you’re a genius and you WILL be known Worldwide when you’re free fam🙏 i promise you. Keep God 1st and the rest will follow💪”

“Raw talent!! 🙌🏾💯❤️❤️ I’d purchase one of your designs. Keep pushing 💪🏾👑”

4. Concern From Some About Him Getting in Further Trouble While Locked-Up, Which Could Affect His Release Date, Appears Not to be Shared by Shod. He Keeps Posting Despite Getting a ‘Ticket’ For Destruction of State Property

Shod shares a video where he explains that he received a DR, a disciplinary report, for destroying state property, meaning perhaps the pillow. He then shows a prison t-shirt with the brand name ‘George’ which is a Wal-Mart brand.

With help from family, and a phone inside his cell, which may or may not be contraband, Shod began occasionally posting on Instagram and Twitter beginning not long after he was imprisoned. IG posts from 2018, intermittent ones, show him modeling his fashion. But by September of 2018, he began to share how he was able to continue to create. Starting with a post about the dental floss.

And he kept on sewing.

5. Shod Opened a Store in 2015 & Despite Struggling, Kept Grinding & Now, Shod Has Gone Global, Virtually

He began creating well before 2015, just two years out of high school, but had opened a store and was consistently designing and inventing. It’s not clear how much success he enjoyed, but he did not give up.

His partner, herself a lifestyle influencer, and entertainment, beauty, and fashion journalist, Chelse Brown, says in a Twitter post that Stanley will be a creative force when he’s released from prison.

These fashion designers need to gone ahead and get it together because when he come home it’s over with 💙 @TheTrenchesMe pic.twitter.com/f5zq5UBfpv — Chatting With Chelse ✨ (@misschelsbrown) April 20, 2019

“These fashion designers need to gone ahead and get it together because when he come home it’s over with…”

Journalist and activist Shaun King featured Shod on his IG and within an hour, 150,000 had liked the post and thousands commented with many now following the designer’s account.

“I need you to see this brilliant brother @2500shod. He’s currently incarcerated but is designing clothes, even making his own thread and sewing needles, using whatever junk fabrics he can use from mats and pants and more and making these clothes. You can’t stop brilliance. Yo Shod if you or your crew see this message I’m proud of you homie. Keep pushing and designing.”

Comments like this was omnipresent on the post.

“The amount of talent u have to possess to be able to look at a garment or make a garment from scratch – hand-sewn WITHOUT real needle and thread- is sickening and genius at the same time.”

“Man listen we have some brilliant people locked up…don’t pass judgment and don’t count them out. This is dope! 😍”