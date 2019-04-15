READ: Bernie Sanders’ 2014 Tax Return

Bernie Sanders is expected to release his tax returns today, possibly during or after his town hall on Fox. But he already released one set of tax returns back in 2015 when he was running for President. At the time, he released his 2014 tax returns which included a list of deductions, his income, pension, Social Security benefits, and wages. He posted the tax return on his official Bernie Sanders website. The tax return is no longer on the site, but Heavy saved it at the time and you can view it in the embedded Scribd document below.

UPDATE: Bernie Sanders released all 10 years of his tax returns after we published this story. You can read all 10 years of tax returns in Heavy’s story here.

You can also go to this link to view the tax return.

The 2014 tax return shows his salary and an itemized list of deductions and income. We’re providing a few screenshots to help you decipher the return, but you can view the full tax return above. It’s relatively straightforward, since Sanders had a fairly low income at the time as compared to other candidates. Today, Sanders has said that his tax return will be a little different because he’s now a millionaire thanks to money earned from writing his book.

We’ve provided two screenshots from the 2014 tax return below. For example, in the photo below you can see his income was $156,441 in wages in 2014, plus $39,281 in Social Security benefits and $4,982 in pensions. They also had a business income of $4,900.

Among the deductions on his 2014 return were:

$22,946 on home mortgage interest $14,843 on real estate taxes $9,666 on state and local income taxes $8,000 in gifts to charity $350 in gifts to charity other than by cash or check



$4,473 in unreimbursed job expenses, which according to tax law can include fees such as union dues and travel

Jane Sanders, his wife, also brought in an additional income of $4,900. As you can see in the screenshot below from the tax return, they did not claim any expenses from her business:

Sanders has said that he might release 10 years worth of tax returns today, Burlington Free Press shared. It wasn’t an absolute promise, but he did say: “We wanted to release 10 years of tax returns. April 15, 2019, will be the 10th year, so I think you will see them.”