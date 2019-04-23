Ricky Adams Dead: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Ricky Adams, an Eastlake, Ohio, man who was facing criminal charges after he assaulted a 17-year-old man, has died. The teen had been molesting a child, 5, Adams maintained. Adams was 20 years old. You can read Heavy’s original coverage about his arrest here.

On March 21, Adams was arrested in Eastlake, just east of Cleveland, after he said he witnessed a 17-year-old molesting a 5-year-old child. Various local media sources said that Adams told police that he was doing laundry when he walked in on the 17-year-old with his penis in the 5-year-old’s mouth. Then, Adams says he “blacked out” as he attacked the teenager. Adams also said that his motivation for the attack was in part based on his experiences of being abused.

On April 10, Adams had pleaded guilty to first-degree misdemeanor assault.

1. Adams’ Girlfriend Noticed That He Wasn’t Breathing When She Climbed Into Bed With Him

A GoFundMe page that has been set up in order to pay for Adams’ funeral costs says that he was found dead on the night of April 22. The page says that Adams’ girlfriend got into bed with him at around 11:30 p.m. when she noticed that he was not breathing. Adams was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The crowdfunding page closes with the words, “Please help with what you can so we can bury this hero the right way. He was under so much stress with the situation and so depressed.” The page was set up by Adams’ uncle, Jeff.

2. Police Have Said That Early Signs in Adams’ Death Are Pointing Toward a Drug Overdose

Ricky Adams’ cause of death has not been made public. An Eastlake Police Department spokesperson told Cleveland19 that early signs in the investigation point toward a drug overdose. The News-Herald in Cleveland reports that an autopsy was performed on Adams on the morning of April 23.

3. Less Than 2 Weeks Before His Death, Adams’ Girlfriend Miscarried the Couple’s Baby at 5 Months

A GoFundMe page had previously been set up for Adams’ legal defense. That page had been set up so that Adams’ family could pay for a private criminal defense lawyer. Two weeks before Adams’ death, a post on the page that Adams’ girlfriend had miscarried the couple’s baby after five months. The page said that on April 14, Adams’ girlfriend went to the hospital to deliver her deceased baby. Adams had earlier told WEWS of his worries about having a felony assault charge on his record, “I am scared. I have a kid on the way and I do want to be there for my child’s birth and that’s the only thing that’s worrying me right now. I almost want to cry saying it.”

4. Adams Said He ‘Blacked Out’ During the Assault

Adams was accused of felony assault against the suspect. Speaking to Fox Cleveland in March 2019, Adams said, “I kinda blacked out. I saw a 17-year-old molesting a 5-year-old. I wanted to help the young boy and that was all I was thinking about was getting it stopped.” The 17-year-old was accused of rape by police and taken into custody. Following the attack, Adams posted a video of the bloodied victim on Facebook, something he said he regrets.

5. Adams Previously Said He Was ‘Overwhelmed’ by the Support He Received

At the time of writing, that page has raised more than $40,000. On April 7, Adams wrote on the page, “The love has been so overwhelming thank you, everyone.” On March 26, Fox Cleveland reported that Adams had hired defense attorney Perez.

