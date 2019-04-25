Rosetta Swinney: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Rosetta Swinney is a North Carolina woman who was seen on video being arrested in Las Vegas after complaining that her daughter’s seat on a Frontier Airlines flight was covered in vomit, The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Videos posted to Facebook Saturday show Swinney arguing with airline staff after complaining her teenage daughter’s seat had vomit on it. The videos later show her being kicked off the plane. Another video shows her being arrested inside the McCarran International Airport terminal.

“They going to try to arrest me because they have throw-up on the plane?” she is heard yelling.

Her 14-year-old daughter is seen crying as Swinney was arrested.

The airline said in a statement that its flight attendants “apologized and immediately invited the mother and her teenage daughter to move to either end of the plane” but the woman was “unsatisfied with the response and became disruptive.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Video Shows Rosetta Swinney Being Kicked Off Plane After Confrontation

A Facebook user who goes by Nikki Nickole posted videos of the altercation and arrest on Facebook Saturday.

According to Nickole, Swinney found vomit in her daughter’s seat aboard a flight from Las Vegas to Raleigh-Durham that had been left from the previous flight.

Nickole wrote that the vomit got on the girl’s backpack and hand. When Swinney asked a flight attendant to clean up the vomit, Nickole said the attendant refused and told Swinney “it’s not her job.” Instead, the flight attendant handed a Clorox wipe to Swinney to clean it herself, Nickole wrote.

“The passenger refuses to clean someone else’s vomit so the attendant says ‘fine, you’re rude and you don’t have to fly with us tonight’ and asks her to leave,” Nickole wrote, noting there were three empty seats in a row behind them. “She responds ‘No, I have to work and I paid over $700 for our tickets.'”

“The flight attendant calls security. Security comes, they ask her to leave and she refuses again. Security calls metro police who then comes and ask her to leave. She refuses again and then everyone is forced to deplane,” Nickole wrote. “Now she’s in handcuffs. Her 14 year old daughter is screaming and she is being hauled away by the police. Now they’re cleaning up the same vomit the lady complained about initially because it’s a biohazard!”

2. Swinney Was Arrested In Front of Her 14-Year-Old Daughter

The videos posted by Nickole show Swinney argue with the flight attendant before police officers board the plane and escort her off.

Another video shows Swinney being handcuffed in front of her crying daughter.

“They’re going to try and arrest me because they have throw-up on the plane,” Swinney said in the video. “This is not right. This is not right. All y’all see what happened on that plane. All y’all see what happened on that plane!”

Swinney later told WTVD that the flight attendant did not clean up the vomit and would not assign her and her daughter a new seat.

“I felt humiliated,” Swinney told the outlet. “I felt more bad that my child had to see me be handcuffed and taken away from her.”

3. Frontier Airlines Says Swinney Became ‘Disruptive’

Frontier Airlines disputed Swinney and Nickole’s accounts and claimed that its flight attendants acted appropriately.

The airline told The Review-Journal that its flight attendants “apologized and immediately invited the mother and her teenage daughter to move to either end of the plane.”

“The mother and daughter were also told that once boarding was complete they would be provided other seats if available,” the statement said. “The daughter was also offered cleaning products for herself and invited to use the lavatory to wash up.”

The airline said that Swinney was “unsatisfied with the response and became disruptive,” prompting a flight attendant to ask her to leave the flight.

“The mother refused, and following procedure, law enforcement was called,” the airline said, later adding that “we apologized to our passengers for the inconvenience caused by the departure delay. The safety of passengers and crew is our top priority at Frontier.”

4. Swinney’s Daughter Was Taken Into Protective Custody While Mom Was in Jail for 12 Hours

Swinney told WTVD that she was forced to sit in a jail cell for 12 hours following her arrest.

Her daughter was taken into protective custody until Swinney was released.

She was charged with misdemeanor trespassing.

“What really hurt me is for my child to see me getting handcuffed and taken away from her,” Swinney said. “Twelve hours I was in jail. Twelve hours.”

Swinney said her daughter was covered in the vomit.

“She jumped up to say ‘mom! My hands are wet.’ She smelled it. She says ‘this is vomit, mom.’ So we went to look. It was on the bag, all over her shirt, her hands,” Swinney said.

Swinney confirmed Nickole’s account of the incident, disputing Frontier Airlines’ claims.

“I don’t know if [the flight attendant] got offensive about it. But she turned around to me and said, ‘that’s not my job.’ If it wasn’t her job. Why wasn’t it attend to?” Swinney said.

5. Swinney is a Walmart Pharmacy Technician

Swinney is a 53-year-old Walmart pharmacy technician, according to her LinkedIn profile.

She told WTVD that she and her daughter had flown to Las Vegas for an Easter weekend wedding before the incident.

After being released from jail, Swinney said she bought a $1,000 flight home to Durham through Delta, adding that she would never fly with Frontier again.

She said that although Frontier refunded the cost of her original flight, it was “not good enough.”

She added that she has hired a civil rights attorney to fight her trespassing charge.

