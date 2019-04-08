Sandy Hansen, John Cornyn’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Sandy Hansen Cornyn, 69, has been married to Senator John Cornyn, 67, for nearly forty years and they have two grown daughters together.

Senator Cornyn was first elected to Congress in 2002. He is on the Senate Judiciary Committee and is the chair of the Border Security and Immigration subcommittee.

Here’s what you need to know about his wife, Sandy.

1. Sandy Hansen & John Cornyn Were Set Up On a Blind Date in 1977 & Tied the Knot Two Years Later

My eternal gratitude to my wife, Sandy, of 38 years today. I love you pic.twitter.com/gVwmAISrOW — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) November 18, 2017

The year 1977 was an eventful one for John Cornyn. He earned his degree from St. Mary’s University School of Law in San Antonio. And he met his future wife.

Cornyn explained on his Senate bio page that he and Sandy Hansen were set up on a blind date.

They tied the knot on November 17, 1979. Cornyn shared the above photo to Twitter on their 38th wedding anniversary, writing, “My eternal gratitude to my wife, Sandy, of 38 years today. I love you.”

2. Sandy Hansen is Active on the Political Scene

Sandy Hansen Cornyn has been supportive of her husband’s political career. But she has been actively involved in the political world as well.

She currently serves as the Treasurer of the Spouses of the Senate Club, according to Senator Cornyn’s Senate bio. The group, founded in 1917, was originally called the “Ladies of the Senate.” U.S. News and World Report explains that the organization started as a war effort; wives got together to put care packages together to send to soldiers. The Spouses of the Senate club continues to meet weekly while the Senate is in session.

Sandy and were happy to join Dr Albert Reyes of Buckner International at the National Prayer Breakfast. pic.twitter.com/t8tnzHfD1Q — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) February 7, 2019

Hansen Cornyn is active in politics in her home state. She is a member of the Texas Federation of Republican Women which, according to its website, “provides the avenue for women to influence policy, develop candidates, and elect the leaders of Texas.” Hansen is not listed as a current board member. She is also reportedly a member of the Austin Republican Women’s Club, which aims to “work for the good of Texas, volunteering time and raising funds to support candidates who epitomize the Republican philosophy; supporting community projects, and keeping members informed on local, county and state political activities and elections.”

Hansen Cornyn is also a member of the Congressional Families Action for Cancer Awareness and International Club I, according to her husband’s Senate page.

3. Sandy Hansen Cornyn Keeps a Low Profile But Appears Alongside Her Husband at Events

With the holidays coming up, @NTFB has a goal to distribute 22 million meals to North Texans by the end of the year. I encourage you to volunteer or donate to help your fellow Texans struggling with food insecurity. pic.twitter.com/mV3P3pcQx8 — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) November 8, 2018

Sandy Hansen Cornyn appears to prefer to stay out of the spotlight. She has a Facebook page and an Instagram profile, but both are set to private.

However, she does appear in some of her husband’s pictures on Facebook and Twitter. Hansen Cornyn has been by Senator Cornyn’s side at certain events and during difficult visits. For example, she traveled to First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs with her husband following the November 2017 mass shooting that left 26 people dead. She was photographed standing beside Senator Cornyn as they looked at the memorial and the roses that signified where each of the victims had been sitting.

I also saw the memorial they built in their sanctuary, with a single rose on each chair to mark where friends and family had been sitting on the morning of the shooting. pic.twitter.com/qrFZJWllsM — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) March 22, 2019

In February of 2019, Hansen Cornyn attended “Engineers Week” at the Fort Worth Museum of Science & History. Senator Cornyn posted on Twitter that they were celebrating “a new law I supported encouraging STEM education and career technical training.” In the picture below, you can see Hansen Cornyn sitting at the head of the table.

Visited ‘Engineers Week’ at the Fort Worth Museum of Science & History to celebrate a new law I supported encouraging STEM education and career technical training. I recommend a visit to @FWMSH! pic.twitter.com/TdkLQFCHKx — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) February 21, 2019

4. Sandy Hansen & John Cornyn Have Two Grown Daughters Named Danley and Haley

Sandy Hansen and John Cornyn are the parents of two adult daughters.

Danley Kathryn Cornyn was born on July 30, 1981. According to her LinkedIn profile, Danley is a licensed attorney and earned her law degree from the University of Texas. She worked as a special assistant in the Department of Homeland Security from 2003 until 2006. In 2009, she moved to New Orleans to serve as a law clerk in the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals. Danley’s most recent position was as an attorney with Thompson & Knight LLP, which is headquartered in Dallas. Her profile does not appear to have been updated since 2015.

Haley Allison Cornyn was born on November 29, 1982. She studied comparative literature and Spanish at Colorado College, according to her Linkedin page. Her college career included time spent abroad at the Universidad Católica De Valparaíso in Chile. Haley has worked as a government relations consultant and as a communications director in the Texas Senate. She currently works in the Texas Attorney General’s office as Senior Advisor to the Director of Child Support.

5. Sandy Hansen Was Originally From San Antonio & Supports the Texas Longhorns

Sandy celebrating her birthday at the UT-TCU game pic.twitter.com/pOFxT1FuIJ — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) September 23, 2018

Sandy Hansen Cornyn was born on September 22, 1949. According to her Facebook page, her hometown is San Antonio.

She and John Cornyn live in the Austin area. He shared a picture on Twitter from her 69th birthday, writing, “Sandy celebrating her birthday at the UT-TCU game.” Hansen Cornyn was wearing a sticker with the Texas Longhorns logo on it.