Scott Speer, Ashley Tisdale’s Ex-Boyfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Scott Thomas Speer, 36, a director and the former boyfriend of actress Ashley Tisdale, was arrested on suspicion of arson after reportedly getting into a physical confrontation with his wife.

Speer allegedly attempted to burn his down house in the San Fernando Valley, according to law enforcement sources cited by TMZ. Inmate records with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that he was charged with a felony.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Report: Scott Speer Allegedly Set Fire to a Broom in an Attempt to Burn the House Down During a Domestic Dispute With His Wife, Michelle

Scott Speer allegedly became violent during an argument with his wife on Thursday, April 18, at their home.

According to law enforcement sources cited by TMZ, which first reported the arrest, Speer allegedly “roughed up his wife.” He was reportedly drunk at the time.

Speer is then accused of trying to burn down the house by lighting a broom on fire. The fire was quickly put out.

The New York Daily News, citing the Los Angeles City Fire Department, reported that paramedics treated a woman at the scene for minor injuries and that the department’s arson squad was investigating. The woman’s name was not confirmed for privacy reasons.

2. Scott Speer Posted $250,000 Bond After He Was Arrested on April 18, 2019

Scott Speer was arrested around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 18, according to public inmate records from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. He was booked into jail early in the morning on April 19 and charged with a felony.

Bond was set at $250,000. Speer appears to have paid it and was released on April 19. He was charged with arson. As of April 23, Speer had not been charged with assault.

Speer’s next court date was scheduled for May 17.

3. Michelle McLaughlin Speer is a Former ‘Playboy’ Playmate of the Month & Was Previously Married to Pro Baseball Player F. P. Santangelo

Michelle McLaughlin Speer, 32, has been married to Scott Speer for at least two years, according to People. She is a former model who was named the Playboy Playmate of the Month in February of 2008. She was previously married to former pro baseball player F. P. Santangelo, who now works as a sports reporter.

Since her modeling days, Michelle went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in psychology from San Francisco State University in 2011, according to her Linkedin profile. She returned to Playboy in 2015 in a business role. Michelle worked as a “Digital Content Coordinator” for the company.

In May of 2016, she began working alongside her husband, Scott Speer. Michelle is reportedly the Chief Operating Officer of Jack-O-lantern Entertainment She explained on her LinkedIn page that she is the “right (and left) hand woman to anything and everything necessary to run J.O.L.E. on set, in office, at home; anywhere.”

4. Scott Speer & Ashley Tisdale Dated For More Than Two Years; He Directed a Few Of Her Music Videos

Scott Speer dated actress Ashley Tisdale between 2009 and 2012. Tisdale, now 33 years old, is best known for her role on the Disney Channel series “The Suite Life of Zack & Cody.” She also played the role of Sharpay Evans in Disney’s “High School Musical” franchise.

Tisdale and Speer first met in 2007, when he directed two of her music videos. But they began dating in the spring of 2009. They broke up the first time in December of 2011. But they decided to give the relationship another try after a few months apart.

Tisdale told People in June of 2012 that she and Speer were making it work. “I’m always traveling and doing something else. So I think communication is the foundation of it all.”

But Speer and Tisdale did not work for very long. The last public photos of them together were taken at an event in West Hollywood in August of 2012.

5. Scott Speer is Best Known for Directing Music Videos & a ‘Step Up’ Movie

Scott Speer has been a director since at least 2006. His first directing credit listed on IMDB was for Paris Hilton’s music video for “Nothing In This World.” Other music videos he directed included “Tattoo” by Jordin Sparks; “Ridin’ Solo” by Jason Derulo; “Dance Like There’s No Tomorrow” by Paula Abdul; and “A Little Too Not Over You” by David Archuletta.”

Speer is best known for directing “Step Up Revolution” in 2012. He also served as an executive producer on 2014’s “Step Up All In.”

