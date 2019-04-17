Sol Pais Dead: School Threat Suspect Died From ‘Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound’

Sol Pais, the Florida high school student, is dead, less than 24 hours after she was accused of making “credible threats” against Colorado high schools, the FBI has confirmed.

CBS Denver was the first to report on the morning of April 17 that Pais, 18, had been found at the base of Mount Evans. The station said that authorities had responded to the scene after hearing reports of a woman running naked with a gun in the woods. A woman who was hiking near Mount Evans told CBS that she was ordered to leave the area by police because “a naked woman matching the description with a gun was spotted in the area running through the woods.”

The CBS report went on to say that investigators and a SWAT Team could be seen close to Echo Lake Campground in the Arapaho National Forest on the morning of April 16. At around 1:30 p.m., the FBI confirmed that Pais was found dead.

“We can confirm that Sol Pais is deceased. We are grateful to everyone who submitted tips and to all our law enforcement partners for their efforts in keeping our community safe,” FBI Denver tweeted.

Officials said a press conference that schools in the area would return to normal on April 18. Hundreds of schools were closed for the day on April 17 out of an abundance of caution.

Pais Died From a ‘Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound’

ABC Denver reported that Pais had been “found dead.” According to NBC Denver’s Conor McCormick-Cavanagh, Pais was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The area where Pais was found is around 60 miles west of Denver. Pais had last been seen in the foothills of Denver on the night of April 16. CBS Denver’s Anica Padilla reported that Pais is thought to have gotten an Uber from those foothills to the Mount Evans-area where she was found dead.

She was wearing camouflage pants, a black T-shirt and black pants. Pais is thought to have purchased a shotgun upon her arrival in Colorado. Officials did not reveal the name of the store but said that it was in Littleton, an area that is close to Columbine.

Shortly Before Her Death Was Announced Authorities Could Be Seen Removing Items From Her Home in Florida

The FBI and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office named Pais as the suspect in a series of “credible threats” surrounding area-schools, including Columbine High School. Pais is thought to have flown from her home in Miami to Denver on April 16. Authorities say that they believe Pais was acting alone. Pais had been a student at Miami Beach High School. On the same morning that Pais was found dead, authorities could be seen removing items from her home.

Heavy.com earlier reported that online journal entries believed to be from Pais wrote of an obsession with the Columbine High School massacre. Pais’ arrest came just days before the 20th anniversary of the massacre that was perpetrated by Dylan Klebold and Eric Harris in April 1999. In total, 13 people died during the attack. During a press conference, officials said, “Jeff. Co. Schools Head of Safety: “There was a pilgrimage here and she purchased a weapon. That was a pretty clear that there was a threat to Columbine High School.”

