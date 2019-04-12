Soni Methu Dead: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Soni Methu, a Kenyan journalist who hosted CNN’s ‘Inside Africa,’ is dead at 34 years old.

Per CNN, Methu died Thursday after collapsing due to pains in her stomach, according to a statement from her sister, Faith Methu. In a statement as acquired by Daily Nation, Faith wrote, “She started looking like she was having a seizure and my sister-in-law rushed her to the hospital but she died on the way. We don’t know much but a post-mortem will be done to tell exactly what happened.” Additionally, her family has told the site that they think she died due to stomach complications from a recent sickness.

Already, fans of Methu are paying tribute to her on her Instagram, commenting their words of sorry and praying that Methu rest in peace on her latest Instagram post.

Methu was the host of “Inside Africa” from 2014-2015. Here’s what you need to know:

1. Methu Was a Journalist & Correspondent for a Number of Stations

Per CNN, Methu was working as a reporter at CGTN, a Chinese-owned news network, at the time of her death. Prior to that, she worked as the east Africa correspondent for E News Africa, and prior to that, she was a reporter for South African news channel eNCA.

CNN has given the following statement about Methu’s death: “We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of our friend and former colleague Soni Methu. Our heartfelt condolences to her family and friends, from all at CNN.”

According to Daily Nation, Methu was inside of a hotel in Diani, Kwale County at the time of her death.

2. Methu Hosted Inside Africa from 2014-2015

Methu hosted CNN International’s Inside Africa for about a year, before the show changed direction. The current host of the television show is Isha Sesay.

Throughout her time as an Anthony Bourdain-esque host of Inside Africa, Methu traveled around different countries in Africa to showcase their various cultures, cuisines, economies, and more. In the video above, you can see an excerpt from Inside Africa where Methu explored Ethiopia.

3. In an Interview With a Kenyan New Station, Methu Explained Why She Left CNN

In 2016, Methu explained why she stopped working for CNN to Kenyan news travel station Tambaa Kenya.

She said in part, “I will start by saying I did not leave CNN, it just happened that the show was moving more towards a character-driven story telling, versus a host telling a story. There were various options presented to me, but, as opportunity would have it, I got an opportunity at CGTN Africa.”

Methu added, “I’m very grateful to CGTN for launching my career in such a big way, and more than them, I’m grateful to you guys for still loving me no matter what platform I’m using.”

Methu answered a number of other questions, including whether she has kids (she does not). She was also asked which countries she enjoyed the most, to which she said, “It would be hard to choose…I must say, Kenya of course is my motherland, my home land.”

4. Methu Ran an ‘Artist of the Week’ Showcase of African Artists on Her Instagram

Methu ran a weekly showcase of African artists on her Instagram for a period of time, the most recent one being posted in January, 2018. She wrote,

Artist Of The Week!

Inspired by the likes of Benjamin Von Wong, Joy Lawrence, Dean Bradshaw and fellow Kenyan Photographer, Osborne Macharia, Isaiah Maghanga tells stories through photography and film.

For another artist, she wrote,

Artist Of The Week!

Meet @tajah_the_artist from Malawi.

I love her work and as I have mentioned before, I’d love to feature artists here every week, so I kindly ask that you tag artists that I should feature from your country or any other country in Africa.

#art #artist #africa #malawi

5. Methu Attended Strathmore University & Started Her Career at the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation

According to Daily Nation, Methu attended Strathmore University for college, and began her journalist career at the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation. Strathmore University is a competitive business school in Nairobi, Kenya. It was started in 1961 as the first multi-racial and first multi-religious advanced-level college in the country.