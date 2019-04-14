Sydney Monfries: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Sydney Monfries, a promising Fordham University student studying journalism, was critically injured when she fell out of the university’s iconic bell tower.

The student, a senior, is from Portland, Oregon. Her full name is Sydney Paige Monfries. The New York Post reported that Monfries was identified by friends as the student who fell from the clock tower. Authorities had not yet released her name in the immediate hours after the tragedy.

Fordham University is located in the Bronx, in New York City. Monfries is 22-years-old.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Monfries Suffered Head Trauma When She Fell From the Bell Tower After Tripping, Reports Say

The nature of Sydney Monfries’ injuries are horrific. According to the New York Post, Monfries was placed on life support and was listed in extremely critical condition after the fall.

The Post described the graphic nature of the wounds per fire department sources, saying that “the back of her head was smashed in and her vitals flat-lined at the scene, but she was revived.”

Monfries also suffered pelvic injuries, and paramedics had trouble finding a pulse, The Post reported. According to The New York Daily News, Monfries tripped on a landing while walking up the stairs “inside the Keating Hall clock tower with a group of fellow seniors.”

She fell 40 feet “through an opening in the stairs around 3:15 a.m.,” Daily News reported. A university spokesman told Daily News the tower is normally locked but some students try to enter it for a better view of the city.

According to NBC New York, Monfries and other students “were climbing the stairs when the victim fell through a hole in one of the stairway landings.” The university is investigating how the students were able to access the tower.

2. Monfries Worked as a Photo Editor Intern for InStyle

At Fordham, Monfries is studying public relations, news, and photography, and she has a promising career in front of her. Her major is listed as journalism.

Her Facebook page says she was a photo editor intern at InStyle, former PR intern at Creative Media Marketing PR, and a former news intern at KGW-TV.

She went to Jesuit High School, lives in the Bronx, and is from Portland, Oregon, her Facebook page says. You can see a page with photos of Monfries here. It’s linked through her Twitter page.

3. Monfries Showcased Her Travels on Facebook & Raised Money for Alzheimers

On social media, Monfries presented a positive and carefree picture. She recently posted a photo of herself in Greece. Friends filled the comment thread with compliments, with one writing, “An ancient Grecian Goddess brought back to life.”

A relative wrote on one picture, “Just remember! You’re not in school to learn things, you’re there to build memories!”

Monfries also posted photos of herself in front of the White House, the New York Skyline, in Paris, and with friends. She created a Facebook fundraiser for Alzheimers research, writing, “For my birthday this year, I’m asking for donations to Alzheimer’s Association. I’ve chosen this nonprofit because their mission means a lot to me, and I hope you’ll consider contributing as a way to celebrate with me.”

4. A Student News Article Once Asked Whether Entering the Tower Was ‘Worth the Risk’

The bell tower at Fordham is iconic and the stuff of legends on campus. In 2013, The Fordham Ram newspaper ran a story headlined, “Truths of a Forbidden Tower Revealed.”

The article said the tower is normally locked but that periodically its door could be found slightly ajar. It asked, “Do you enter? Is it worth the risk? This air of mystery surrounding the access to Keating Hall’s clock tower is part of what makes it so alluring for students.”

Student Patrick Burke told the newspaper at the time that the aura of forbidden fruit is what draws students to the tower in the first place.

“I think a large part of the reason people want to do this so badly is that the school doesn’t allow it,” he told Fordham Ram. “I don’t know if it’s true, but I’ve heard rumors that if you’re caught going up to the tower, you’re expelled. The thrill of danger is definitely a huge allure to going up. I would say the other two reasons for going up are the amazing view of the entire campus from up there and the ability to brag about doing it.”

5. Monfries Was Interested in Emerging Technologies

Although Sydney Monfries was majoring in journalism, she was doing so with a modern twist. “Fordham University senior studying Journalism with a focus in Digital Technology and Emerging Media,” she wrote on her LinkedIn page.

In high school, she was involved in the newspaper and in lacrosse. She first enrolled in Fordham in 2015. She was still working at InStyle Magazine, according to her LinkedIn page.

In the wake of the tragedy, one senior expressed concern that the tower’s doors weren’t always locked. “The doors aren’t always locked. They’re unlocked at night when they’re cleaning. They are always doing some kind of cleaning or renovation,” she claimed.