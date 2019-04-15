Tax Day 2019: What Time Is the California or West Coast Deadline?

Tax Day is here on April 15, 2019. If you live in California or another west coast state, here’s what you need to know about what time you need to submit your tax information by, or how you can file for an extension.

If you postmark your taxes by April 15, then you’re in the clear and won’t be penalized for a late submission. What’s more, Californians are automatically granted an extension on their state tax payments through to October 15 if they don’t submit their taxes on time.

However, the deadline for filing a federal tax return is still April 15 for all states, and you won’t be granted an automatic extension regardless of what state you live in. You can fill out this form to get an automatic exemption from an April 15 filing.

Here’s what you need to know:

Tax Day 2019 Deadlines, Tips, & Information for West Coast Filers

For those living on the west coast, you do not need to postmark or submit your tax returns within the confines of a system based on eastern time. You just need to do it within the business day on April 15. You can use this USPS store locater to find out about post office hours near you. Many post offices are extending their hours today so that people can make it in time after work — so make sure to double check that you’re seeing the hours for today, April 15, and not for a standard Monday.

Many post offices will be open as late as 11 p.m., whatever time zone you’re on; according to News on 6, airport post offices are also expected to stay open that late.

You should also remember that it’s possible to file all of your taxes online through the IRS portal for free, and that this is done with the same deadline of April 15.

What’s the Penalty for Filing Your Taxes Late?

If you don’t file your taxes by April 15, and you haven’t filed a request for an extension on filing your taxes, then you will end up owing a payment of .5 percent interest on your taxes per each month that it’s late. The maximum late penalty can go as high as 25 percent interest on your tax filing. Then, if you still haven’t filed your taxes 60 days after the due date, nor have you filed an extension, the minimum penalty is $205, or 100% of your unpaid taxes, whichever amount is less.