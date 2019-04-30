The Voice Schedule 2019: Season 16 Live Shows

Prior to April 23, 2019, The Voice aired at 8 p.m. EST on Monday and Tuesday night. Now, the schedule for The Voice season 16 has changed. To keep you in the loop, we have a rundown on the show times for the remaining episodes, including tonight and the finale episodes. New episodes of the show will continue to air at 8 p.m. EST on Monday, but the air time has been changed to 9 p.m. EST on Tuesdays.

The episodes with the live results will air live across the country. For instance, tonight, the show will air without a delay in programming. Check out the full rundown below:

Monday, April 15 – Cross Battles part 1

Tuesday, April 16 – Cross Battles part 1 results

Monday, April 22 – Cross Battles part 2

Tuesday, April 23 – Cross Battles part 2 results

Monday, April 29 – Top 24 voting

Tuesday, April 30 – Comeback Stage and Instant Save results

Monday, May 6 – Top 13 Performances Voting (Fan Week)

Tuesday, May 7 – Top 13 Results

Monday, May 13 – Top 8 Performances Voting (Duets)

Tuesday, May 14 – Top 8 Results

Monday, May 20 – Finale Performances Voting

Tuesday, May 21 – Winner Crowned

According to Deadline, the time slot change was due to the show’s dip in ratings. The Voice relies on live-viewing, which is reportedly more of a challenge at 8 p.m. EST during spring and summer; especially with Daylight Saving Time. Tonight’s episode is “Live Top 24 Eliminations,” which sees the audience and coaches whittle down the remaining contestants to the top 13.

If you would like to watch The Voice 2019 episodes live but you do not have a cable subscription, there are still a variety of options. If you don’t have cable or cannot get to a television, you can watch a live stream of the NBC channel on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

NBC (available live in most markets) is one of 75-plus channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a massive on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including NBC (available live in most markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

NBC (available live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.