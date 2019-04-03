Timmothy Pitzen: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Timmothy Pitzen, who vanished in 2011 when he was 6 years old from Aurora, Illinois, may have been found alive in Newport, Kentucky. A teenage boy found walking by himself early in the morning on April 3 told officers that his name was Timmothy Pitzen and that he had been kidnapped. A DNA test conducted by the FBI will determine if the teen is the same child who vanished nearly eight years ago.

The teen told officers with the Sharonville Police Department that he was held by two white men for the past 7 years. He said they had been staying at a Red Roof Inn somewhere nearby, but he was not sure which one. He escaped and ran across a bridge that connects Cincinnati with northern Kentucky.

According to the police report, the teen described the two men as having “body-builder type” builds. “One had black curly hair, Mt. Dew shirt and jeans, & has a spider web tattoo on his neck. The other was short in stature and had a snake tattoo on his arms.”

Police were dispatched to Red Roof Inn locations in the area, but did not find the suspects. The vehicle they could be driving in was described as a “newer model Ford SUV, bearing unknown WI plates, with a 2nd row, white in color with yellow transfer paint, and a dent on the left back bumper.”

The FBI is conducting a DNA test to determine if the teen is Timmothy Pitzen. That test could take 24 hours. The Louisville office shared in a tweet that the FBI is “actively coordinating with the Newport PD, @CincyPD, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, and @AuroraPoliceIL on a missing child investigation. There will be no further statement made on this matter until we have additional information.”

Two detectives from Aurora, Illinois, were dispatched to Cincinnati to help determine if the rescued child is Pitzen. The Pitzen case is the only active “missing child” case in Aurora. The recovered teen was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital to be checked out.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Timmothy Pitzen & His Mother Were Reported Missing After She Took Him Out of School in 2011; She Later Committed Suicide in an Illinois Hotel

The Timmothy Pitzen case began on May 11, 2011. Surveillance video showed Timmothy’s mother, Amy Pitzen, picked him up from Greenman Elementary School in Aurora, which is an outer suburb of Chicago. But they never made it home that day. Jim Pitzen, Timmothy’s father, called the police to report that his wife and son were missing.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children explained that Amy Pitzen drove her son more than 500 miles over the next two days. Their stops included an amusement park and a zoo. They traveled north into Wisconsin before turning around and coming back to Illinois. The last time they both were seen on camera was at 10:10 in the morning on May 13, 2011. They were recorded on a surveillance camera while checking out of a resort in Wisconsin.

Amy Pitzen showed up on camera again later that day in Winnebago, Illinois, at a grocery store. But Timmothy was not with her. She later checked into a hotel in Rockford, Illinois, which is about 70 miles northwest of Aurora. The following morning, a hotel worker found Amy dead in the room. She had committed suicide. Timmothy was not there.

Timmothy Pitzen's aunt told WBBM in Chicago that the family was asked not to come to Cincinnati until authorities can verify the boy found in Newport Wednesday is actually Pitzen. She says they should know by Thursday afternoon: https://t.co/UFtloOwDr2 pic.twitter.com/i3sE7oToKc — Local 12/WKRC-TV (@Local12) April 4, 2019

But nearly eight years later, Timmothy Pitzen may have finally resurfaced. According to the Sharonville Police Department, the teen found on the morning of April 3, 2019, says he is Timmothy Pitzen and that he has been held by kidnappers for the past several years. The police report is embedded below.

2. Amy Pitzen Left a Note Stating That Timmothy Was Safe But That He Would Never Be Found; His Aunt Says She Has Always Believed Timmothy is Still Alive

Timmothy Pitzen’s aunt, Karen Jacobs, explained to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in 2018 that she does not believe Amy would have ever hurt Timmothy. She also stated that she has always firmly believed that her nephew is out there and alive. Jacobs added that Amy had a history of depression and that the marriage had been strained.

Amy Pitzen left behind a note in the hotel room, according to investigators. The letter stated that her son Timmothy was safe and being cared for by someone who loved him. But she also wrote that Timmothy was not going to be found.

Lee Catavu of the Aurora Police Department spoke with CNN for the show “The Hunt with John Walsh” in 2015. He told the network that it was possible Amy Pitzen could left her son with another family at some point on May 13. Catavu explained that the area between where Timmothy was last seen on surveillance camera in Wisconsin, to where his mother was later seen in Winnebago, is mainly farmland. “Any one of those locations could, in theory, be a spot where she could have done a hand-off of her child to someone.”

3. James Pitzen, Timmothy’s Father, Said the Lasts Words He Said to Timmothy Before He Disappeared Were, ‘I Love You’

James Pitzen, Timmothy’s father, has never stopped looking for his missing son. His Facebook page is devoted exclusively to the search. He has continued to post old pictures of Timmothy and “missing child” posters.

Pitzen spoke with WTVO-TV in 2017 about dropping off Timmothy at kindergarten on May 11, 2011. He said that Timmothy jumped out of the Jeep, excited for school, and said, “Love you, Dad!” Pitzen responded, “Love you, too!” Pitzen returned later that day to pick up his son, only to learn that Timmothy’s mother, Amy, had picked him up hours earlier, around 8:30 a.m. Pitzen stated that he does not believe his wife would have harmed Timmothy.

The only personal information listed on Pitzen’s Facebook page is that he is currently living in his hometown of Clinton, Iowa. An online search of records indicates he moved back there from Aurora a few months after his wife committed suicide and his son disappeared.

4. Timmothy Pitzen Was Featured on an Amazon Show Called ‘Fireball Run’ in January of 2019

The case of Timmothy Pitzen garnered some fresh attention at the beginning of 2019. His story was featured on “Fireball Run,” an adventure series on Amazon. Dozens of teams participate in a multi-city scavenger hunt and race that spans more than 2,000 miles. They have to complete specific challenges at each town they stop in.

The main goal of the show is to showcase missing children and spread awareness. Each team was assigned a missing child, whose picture was plastered on the side of the vehicle. Each team is also responsible for passing out flyers about the child and sharing information to as many people as possible.

The show posted on Facebook on April 3 after hearing that Timmothy Pitzen may have been found. They wrote, “The production just received a call from Cincinnati media. A missing child featured in Amazon’s #FireballRun Season 11 may have been found after 7 years in Kentucky… Although this has yet to be confirmed it is very exciting and we hope for the best.”

5. Timmothy Pitzen Would Be 14 Years Old Today & the National Center For Missing & Exploited Children Created an Image of What He Might Look Like

Timmothy Pitzen was born on October 18, 2004. Amy Pitzen’s mother, Alana Anderson, told CNN that it was Amy’s idea to add thr extra “m” to his name in order to give his name a more unique quality.

The National Center For Missing & Exploited Children helped to create the above photo of what Timmothy might look like today. They used family photos and a forensic artist to estimate what Timmothy might look like as a teenager. He would be 14 years old now.