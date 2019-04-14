Tornado Victims: Remembering Children Dilynn, Jace Creel

Jace Creel and Dilynn Creel, who are two brothers, were named as the children killed by a tornado who swept through areas of Texas. The tornado victims included a large number of injured people as well.

Jace was 3-years-old and Dilynn was 8-years-old. Brittney and Edward Creel survived.

A GoFundMe page has been created for the Creel family’s funeral expenses. You can find it here. The parents survived when a tree crushed the family’s car near Pollock, Texas on April 13, 2019. They were in the front seat of the car.

“We struggle to find the right words to comfort a family who suffered unimaginable loss today,” Central Elementary PTO wrote on Facebook. “To the Creel family, on behalf of our PTO, we are mourning with you and praying that God wraps His arms around you. Our prayers are also with the Central Elementary children, teachers, and staff who knew and loved sweet Dilynn. May God give you a peace that passes all understanding. Our hearts and prayers are with each of you, especially our Creel family.”

A Tree Fell on the Family’s Car as it Was Driving, Reports Say

Joe Spangler told KTRE-TV that he helped the mother after the children were killed in a car near his home. “The mom was saying, ‘Help me. Help me.’ I pulled her in the house and I looked at the road and saw her husband,” he said to the television station. “When I got down there I saw how the tree fell on her car and I knew it wasn’t good.”

He added, “One of our friends came up and said this is unimaginable. You can’t imagine that happening, a tree fall on a car while going down the road. Very upsetting. Very upsetting.”

“The Creel family lost both boys (Jace and Dilynn) in a storm related accident Saturday. As well as totaled the car they were riding in. All love, support, and prayers are greatly appreciated!” the GoFundMe page reads. Kristen Redd, the woman who organized the GoFundMe page, wrote on Facebook, “My son Carson and Dilynn have been best buds since they were babies. Dilynn and his little brother Jace were riding home in their family car with their parents Saturday afternoon, just houses away from being home their car was struck by a tree. (Killing both Jace and Dilynn.)”

“Sadly, both children were pronounced deceased at the scene. Justice of the Peace Pct. 1 Billy Ball conducted the inquest at the scene,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement given to KTRE.

Twenty People Were Injured at a Texas Historic Site

One area with a lot of injuries: The Caddo Mounds Historic Site in Weeping Mary, Texas, which was hit by the tornado. There were reports of dozens injured. Ambulances and helicopters were rushing to the scene.

In addition, the tornado caused significant damage and multiple injuries in Franklin and Alto, Texas, on April 13, 2019. You can see photos and videos of that damage here. Four to five of those injured were critically wounded, KLTV reported.

Authorities later said that 20 of the 40 people at the Caddo Mounds location were taken to the hospital.

Fire official: 30-40 injured at Caddo Mounds State Historic Site. 5th medical chopper now landing. @KLTV7 @KTREnews — Blake Holland (@tblakeholland) April 13, 2019

Radar signatures consistent with a damaging tornado were observed across Robertson and Leon Counties. Damage surveys will take place in order to determine the number and intensity of tornadoes in these areas. Stay tuned for more information! #txwx #ctxwx pic.twitter.com/nZ0nX6QtsZ — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) April 13, 2019

Caddo Mounds posted a message on Facebook. It read, “The Caddo Mounds State Historic Site has been impacted by severe weather. The site is closed until further notice. Please monitor local news media for the latest information. We will provide an update as soon as we have more information. Please keep the community of Alto in your thoughts, along with all others affected by this disaster.”