Trevor Doyle Accused of Trying to Meet Teen for Sex

Trevor Doyle, a morning host on Capital FM in Fredericton, New Brunswick, was arrested in Puerto Rico and accused of trying to meet a 13-year-old girl for sex. A statement from the FBI’s San Juan office, Doyle was arrested alongside a man named Joshua Landicho, who had been arrested on March 29. The FBI has charged Doyle with the attempted sexual enticement of a minor. Doyle was taken into custody on April 3. There is no indication from authorities that Doyle and Landicho are connected in any way.

Doyle Discussed Having Oral & Penatrative Sex With the Minor, Who Was an Undercover FBI Agent, Documents Allege

Doyle is accused of attempting to arrange a meeting with the teenager via a messaging app with the purpose of having that minor perform oral sex on him, the criminal complaint alleges, according to CBC. Doyle is accused of messaging a teenager who posted the status, “Just a girl in [Puerto Rico] who is booooored.” After messaging for a few hours, messages included Doyle bringing up the prospect of having penetrative sex, the documents say, Doyle arranged to meet the teenager. Doyle is also accused of asking the girl if her parents checked her phone and then advising her to delete the messages the pair had exchanged.

Those documents say that Doyle had arranged for the meeting to take place in the Isla Verde area of Carolina. Doyle was taken into custody by the FBI’s San Juan task force on child exploitation and human trafficking. After his arrest, Doyle said, according to documents, that he knew what he had done was wrong.

Doyle Was in Puerto Rico to Do an On-Location Broadcast of His Popular Radio Show

In a news story the arrest on the Bell Media’s website, Doyle’s suspension from his job is confirmed by the company’s vice president Trent McGrath. Bell Media is 106.9 Capital FM’s parent company. Doyle was in Puerto Rico to do an on-location broadcast of his popular morning show. Doyle is being represented by a public defender in Puerto Rico. If found guilty on all charges, Doyle could face a minimum of 10 years in prison or a maximum of life in prison.

On a profile on Capital FM’s website, it says that Doyle has been the morning host with Capital FM for “nearly 20 years.” Doyle wrote on his Facebook page on February 4 that he had been doing the show for 17 years. A 2015 profile on Doyle reads, “Trevor loves his wife and family very much and is passionate about radio, his motorcycle and animals.”

Photos Show Doyle’s Wife in Puerto Rico Around the Time of His Arrest

While a different iHeartRadio bio says that Doyle “loves to travel south to the Caribbean annually with his wife Lisa.” That same profile says that Doyle is a native of Saint John, New Brunswick, having been born there in December 1974. Prior to working at Capital FM, Doyle worked for Fox, KHJ and C-HI. Doyle got a diploma in Radio Broadcasting from NBCC Woodstock in 1996. At the time of writing, Doyle’s profile has been removed from the alumni section of NBCC’s website.

Doyle says that in his spare time, he likes to take long rides on his motorcycle and going to the theater. Doyle is a resident of Pepper Creek. Pictures on Doyle’s Facebook page show his wife in Puerto Rico on March 29.

Doyle Is an Ambassador for His Local Society Prevention for the Cruelty to Animals

According to the website of the Fredericton Society Prevention for the Cruelty to Animals, Doyle has been their ambassador since 2014. As part of that role, Doyle helps to further the cause of animal safety in the area through speaking at events and helping with fundraising.

