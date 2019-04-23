UK Twitter Memes & Reaction to Queen’s Trump Invite

Queen Elizabeth, who turned 93 on April 21, has officially invited “Donald J. Trump, accompanied by Mrs. Melania Trump” to the U.K. for a State Visit and they have accepted.

The President of The United States of America, President Donald J. Trump, accompanied by Mrs Melania Trump, has accepted an invitation from Her Majesty The Queen to pay a State Visit to the UK. pic.twitter.com/e3ANW9bUKa — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 23, 2019

Trump’s visit is slated for June 3 to June 5 and coincides with the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landing at Normandy.

The Trumps will attend a ceremony in Portsmouth and meet with Prime Minister Theresa May at 10 Downing Street in Westminster.

During Trump’s 2018 visit, massive protests against the US President were mounted. Recall the Trump baby balloon?

Today, following the announcement from the Royal Family about Trump’s late spring visit, not surprisingly reaction by Brits is a mix of facetious mockery and outright outrage. And also not surprisingly, tweets are rife with memes accompanied by singular British humor, or humour. And anger.

Only possible reason I can think of for this: pic.twitter.com/leirC70dvQ — x- Ben Goldenthal (@BenGoldenthal) April 23, 2019

Here’s some you need to see:

Verified Accounts & Everyday Tweeters From Across the Pond Are Clowning Trump’s UK Visit (& Preparing Protests)

After Buckingham Palace announces Donald Trump state visit, the Queen sorts out his lift from the airport. pic.twitter.com/kcA27mH4MY — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) April 23, 2019

The twitter memes and reactions go on ad nauseam.

Instead of Trump doing a state visit can someone just send him to Harry Potter world in Orlando and tell him it's London and save us all the bother — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) April 23, 2019

Satirist Dean Burnett had a go.

I'd be willing to bet a reasonable sum of money that this timing is genuinely because he thinks the D in D-Day stands for 'Donald' pic.twitter.com/lSSntBDlXd — Dean Burnett (@garwboy) April 23, 2019

Larry the Cat, perhaps the Twitter cat with the most followers in the UK, reports from inside 10 Downing Street.

Starting to think we should build a wall…https://t.co/Wpj5Urrglu — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) April 23, 2019

Times of London columnist and author Sathnam Sanghera seems down.

Maybe we can combine it with Brexit for maximum bleakness. Basically the 2012 London Olympics but the opposite. https://t.co/fKqdhv8n5X — Sathnam Sanghera (@Sathnam) April 23, 2019

Ferociously at-once funny and dead-serious anti-Trump Scottish comedian Janey Godley kept it sort of simple.

Remember this from last year when he threatened to arrive #trump https://t.co/BwEYFmhGMk — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) April 23, 2019

Author and Washington Post columnist based in London and Warsaw, Poland, Anne Applebaum tweeted condolences.

Another London cat account, Gladstone checked the calendar.

The UK will be out that day….. https://t.co/izOcttV71j — Gladstone (@TreasuryMog) April 23, 2019

Listen #Trump , we didn’t want you to visit the UK before and guess what, we don’t want you here again so just stay in your own country you wotsit faced twat trumpet. #trumpukvisit #TrumpColluded pic.twitter.com/rZaKtIj6ey — Katie Russell (@katieotty) April 23, 2019

Many Brexit-Weary Citizens Don’t See What’s Funny. They Don’t Want Trump in the UK, Especially During D-Day Anniversary

Member of Parliament David Lammy for the Labour Party wrote:

Deluded, dishonest, xenophobic, narcissistic, Donald Trump is no friend of Britain. He is not fit to hold public office, let alone worthy of our country's highest honours and a banquet with the Queen. Theresa May is selling out the UK to a serial liar and a cheat. #TrumpUKVisit https://t.co/2onIyKU8ZO — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) April 22, 2019

If EVER there was a good reason to lie down across the runways at any and all UK airports, then it's not for climate change – but to keep THIS bastard off of British soil…!! #TrumpUKVisithttps://t.co/nZCrwwODTw — Jamie Taylor (@JamieTWC1) April 23, 2019

I fail to see the benefits of a future where this country shares closer values with Trump's US, than we currently do with our closest European neighbours. This is nauseating.#TrumpUKVisit https://t.co/SaSnyr0mLM — DB JAMES (@justalittledbj) April 23, 2019

Ref the Trump visit to the UK in June I'm sick of @10DowningStreet assuming they know what's best for us without double checking first. The huge majority of us don't want him! #TrumpUKVisit — Alex Banks (@Fwoggie) April 23, 2019

Very disappointed our dear Queen would do this. He has emboldened racists all over the world. He attacks the free press and constantly says horrible things about elected UK officials. Let’s not forget about how he separated children from their parents at the border.Ridiculous — Annie Williamson (@anniewills13) April 23, 2019

The Completely Irreverent

The Queen preparing her greeting for Trump's visit. pic.twitter.com/B52eHlM6BV — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) April 23, 2019

We've got enough despicable fuckwit politicians here without getting a visit from the biggest one of all. #TrumpUKVisit — threeheadedwriter (@mealygarage) April 23, 2019

And finally, no explanation required.