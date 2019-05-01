UNC Shooting Victims: Names, Photos & Tributes

Two people were killed, and at least four people were injured – three critically – in an active shooting at the University of North Carolina-Charlotte campus. The first victim named is Drew Pescaro, a brother with Alpha Tau Omega fraternity. He is one of the victims who survived the mass shooting.

“We support the students and personnel at UNC-Charlotte affected by today’s tragic shooting. ATO brother Drew Pescaro was shot and is currently hospitalized in stable condition. We are keeping Drew, the chapter and the campus in our prayers,” the fraternity wrote on Facebook.

“⚠️Scene secure. One in custody. No reason to believe anyone else involved,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police tweeted after Trystan Andrew Terrell was arrested in the mass shooting. Terrell is a former history student at the university.

“CMPD and UNCC going room by room on campus to identify any students, faculty or others who may be sheltering in place,” the police said. Students took to social media to express their feelings.

Why here? Why today? Why UNC Charlotte? Why my classroom? What did we do? — Tristan Field (@TristanField1) April 30, 2019

We will be presenting tributes and photos for each victim as they are named, and this story will be updated. Here’s what you need to know about the first victim named:

Drew Pescaro

Alpha Tau Omega fraternity “says a brother was injured in the shooting,” reported Joe Bruno of WSOC9. He shared a statement from the fraternity.

It read, “Friends and Family, We are saddened to say that we can confirm that Brother Drew Pescaro of the Lambda Delta Chapter of Alpha Tau Omega has been injured in relation to the active shooter situation that unfolded earlier today at UNC Charlotte’s main campus. He is currently under medical supervision at CMC and we will advise further updates as they come.”

A further update on the condition of Drew Pescaro was not yet released.

Pescaro’s Facebook page says he’s a communication student at UNC. His page also says, “Video Assistant at UNC-Charlotte 49ers football. Studies Organizational communication at UNC Charlotte. Went to Middle Creek. Lives in Apex, North Carolina. From Rutland, Massachusetts.”

“Manages Fans with Attitude,” his page reads.

A woman who knows him wrote on Facebook, “Prayers Please!!!!!!…Drew, was shot in the UNC Charlotte shooting this afternoon. He seems to be stable at this time but will be having surgery at the trauma center shortly!!! Please pray for all of us!”

A Student From Saudi Arabia Is Among the Wounded, Reports Say

This is the shirt of the wounded student from Saudi Arabia #uncc pic.twitter.com/zgWruUzUdS — Nasim Fekrat (@NasimFekrat) April 30, 2019

“Very chaotic scene, everyone terrified, classrooms are locked, students are inside,” wrote a witness who live-tweeted the shooting.

He said that a wounded student was from Saudi Arabia but added: “I have to tell you it has nothing to do with Muslim or immigrants, it was a random shooting like many other school shootings.” The witness added that the shooter was stopped only after he ran out of bullets.

A photo circulated on Twitter purportedly showing that student’s bloody shirt.

This account has not been confirmed by authorities, nor has the Saudi Arabian student been named.

The Victims Include Several Students, Reports Say

BREAKING: Two dead, four injured after shooting on UNC Charlotte campus, officials say. https://t.co/2ITX9hZmeK pic.twitter.com/iYNGPM44tW — ABC News (@ABC) April 30, 2019

Police revealed that the first 911 calls came in at 4:40 p.m. “reporting a suspect was armed with a pistol and had shot several students,” ABC News reported.

Tristan Field wrote on Twitter, “The shooter at UNCC didn’t say anything. He just started shooting during our final presentations and we all ran out. I’m praying for everyone that got hit and UNC Charlotte as a whole. #CharlotteStrong.”

He added, “Why would anyone do this. We were just doing presentations and someone started shooting up the room. We didn’t do anything but our work. Stay safe UNCC.”