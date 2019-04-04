Read: Unsealed ‘Orchids of Asia’ Search Warrant in Prostitution & Sex Trafficking Case

The 10-page warrant to conduct video surveillance of the Orchids of Asia massage parlor has been released by Jupiter Police as part of media requests for access to the records, previously unavailable and sealed.

The document details law enforcement’s initial months-long investigation into the alleged prostitution activities at the so-called spa.

The warrant includes dates, times and specific and graphic details about what police discovered during the investigation that led them to seek a warrant to conduct clandestine video surveillance.

The videos are not part of the warrant release, and in particular, the surveillance video of New England Patriot’s owner Robert Kraft’s alleged visits to the location where police say he received sex services.

Kraft’s lawyers are fighting the release of the tapes.

Orchids of Asia is located in a south Florida strip mall.