WATCH: Barr to Discuss Mueller Report Before Releasing It

Attorney General William Barr is about to discuss the findings of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation on Russian interference in the 2016 election before allowing Congress or the public to see the 400-page report.

Barr’s news conference is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. You can watch it live below. A redacted version of the Mueller report will then be delivered to Congress, on compact discs, between 11 a.m. and noon before it is published on the Justice Department’s website for the general public to see.

Today’s rollout has prompted sharp condemnation of Barr and the Justice Department. Critics accuse the attorney general of trying to put a spin on the report in a light favorable to the Trump administration. The New York Times had also reported that the White House was briefed on the contents of the Mueller report ahead of time.

House Democratic leaders issued a joint statement during the evening of April 17 demanding Barr cancel the press conference. The lawmakers called Barr’s rollout “unnecessary and inappropriate, and appears designed to shape public perceptions of the report before anyone can read it.” They further accused Barr of “acting to protect President Trump.”

1. Democrats Accused William Barr of Attempting to ‘Shape Public Perceptions of the Report Before Anyone Can Read It’ in an Effort to Protect President Trump

It was announced late in the afternoon on Wednesday, April 17, that Attorney General William Barr would address the media about the Mueller report the following morning. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein will also be present, but noticeably missing from the roster is Special Counsel Robert Mueller himself. A spokesperson for the special counsel’s office, Peter Carr, confirmed to the Hill that no one from the Mueller team would be joining Barr for the press conference but did not explain why.

Lawmakers quickly condemned Barr’s decision to talk about the Mueller report before Congress or the public has a chance to see it. Democrats have accused Barr of trying to protect President Trump by attempting to shape the narrative. The Times report that the White House was briefed ahead of time only compounded those concerns.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Adam B. Schiff, Committee on Oversight and Reform Chairman Elijah E. Cummings, Committee on Financial Services Chairwoman Maxine Waters, and Committee on Foreign Affairs Chairman Eliot L. Engel issued a statement last night urging Barr to cancel his press conference. The statement reads in full:

“The Department of Justice announced today that the Attorney General will hold a press conference tomorrow morning before Congress has even seen Special Counsel Mueller’s report. This press conference, which apparently will not include Special Counsel Mueller, is unnecessary and inappropriate, and appears designed to shape public perceptions of the report before anyone can read it. In addition, we understand from press reports that the Department of Justice has had ‘numerous conversations’ with lawyers from the White House about the report, which ‘have aided the President’s legal team as it prepares a rebuttal to the report.’ There is no legitimate reason for the Department to brief the White House prior to providing Congress a copy of the report. These new actions by the Attorney General reinforce our concern that he is acting to protect President Trump. The Attorney General previously stated, ‘I do not believe it would be in the public’s interest for me to attempt to summarize the full report or to release it in serial or piecemeal fashion.’ We agree. He should let the full report speak for itself. The Attorney General should cancel the press conference and provide the full report to Congress, as we have requested. With the Special Counsel’s fact-gathering work concluded, it is now Congress’ responsibility to assess the findings and evidence and proceed accordingly.”

Democrats also took to Twitter to express their unease over the rollout. Rep. Nadler, who oversees the committee that holds the power to launch impeachment proceedings, wrote that he was “deeply troubled by reports that the WH is being briefed on the Mueller report AHEAD of its release.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wrote that Barr “has thrown out his credibility & the DOJ’s independence with his single-minded effort to protect @realDonaldTrump above all else. The American people deserve the truth, not a sanitized version of the Mueller Report approved by the Trump Admin.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer questioned whether Barr was attempting to hide something, referring to the rollout as a “poisoned” process. “Barr shouldn’t be spinning the report at all, but it’s doubly outrageous he’s doing it before America is given a chance to read it. Barr doesn’t want Americans to make up their own mind. What is he so afraid of?”

Rep. Mark Meadows, the chairman of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, appears to have been the first Republican lawmaker to address the controversy. He wrote, “This point is critical: Mueller has assisted Bill Barr with the redaction process. To believe there is a cover-up would require also believing that the special counsel, who Democrats treated as a hero for 2 years, is directly involved and complicit. It is nonsense. Don’t buy it.”

2. The Justice Department Plans to Release One Version of the Report to the Public & A Second Version to Certain Congressional Lawmakers That Includes Fewer Redactions

Congress has demanded to see the full Mueller report and argued that the voters deserve to see it as well. The version that will be viewable by the general public will include redactions. But according to the Washington Post, the section focused on potential obstruction of justice by the Trump administration will be minimally redacted.

The full report is expected to explain why Robert Mueller and his team declined to recommend charges against President Trump for obstruction of charges but added that he was not exonerated either. The decision ultimately came down to intent; the Mueller team decided that the president’s actions, while questionable, “could be interpreted innocently,” according to the Post. The Mueller report will include a detailed analysis of President Trump’s public statements, including tweets, and “private threats” related to the Mueller probe.

Sections of the report having to do with President Trump’s longtime ally Roger Stone will be redacted in order to protect his right to a fair trial. That’s according to a court briefing by prosecutors on April 17, which is embedded above. Stone is scheduled to go on trial in November on charges of obstruction, witness tampering and making false statements to Congress. Judge Amy Berman Jackson imposed a complete gag order on Stone in February.

That court filing also revealed that certain members of Congress would receive a separate version of the Mueller report with fewer redactions, but did not identify those specific lawmakers or a timetable. The filing reads, “Once the redacted version of the report has been released to the public, the Justice Department plans to make available for review by a limited number of Members of Congress and their staff a copy of the Special Counsel’s report without certain redactions, including removing the redaction of information related to the charges set forth in the indictment in this case… This version of the report will not be made available ‘to the media’ or ‘in public settings,’ consistent with the Court’s February 15 order.”

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler told reporters on April 17 that his committee had “no knowledge” of this plan and that it should not be interpreted as some sort of agreement between the Justice Department and Congress.

3. AG William Barr Released a 4-Page Summary of the Mueller Report in Late March, Which Included That the Special Investigation Had Not Reached a Conclusion on Obstruction of Justice

Special Counsel Robert Mueller submitted the final report on Russian interference in the 2016 election to the Justice Department and Attorney General William Barr on March 22. The final report, which concluded a 22-month investigation, was nearly 400 pages long. Barr sent a 4-page letter to Congress summarizing the findings two days later.

Barr’s summary touched on how Russia conducted its interference. It found that a Russian organization called the Internet Research Agency used disinformation campaigns to “sow social discord.” Barr also included that a “second element involved the Russian government’s efforts to conduct computer hacking operations designed to gather and disseminate information to influence the election. The Special Counsel found that Russian government actors successfully hacked into computers and obtained emails from persons affiliated with the Clinton campaign and Democratic Party organizations, and publicly disseminated those materials through various intermediaries, including WikiLeaks.”

Barr further summarized, “The Special Counsel’s investigation did not find that the Trump campaign or anyone associated with it conspired or coordinated with Russia in its efforts to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election. As the report states: ‘[T]he investigation did not establish that members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities.'”

The issue of obstruction of justice, however, was not as clear. Barr revealed that Mueller had not reached a conclusion about whether the president had obstructed justice, but acknowledged that the report “also does not exonerate him.” Barr then ruled that the Justice Department would not be bringing charges against the president.

“After reviewing the Special Counsel’s final report on these issues; consulting with Department officials, including the Office of Legal Counsel; and applying the principles of federal prosecution that guide our charging decisions, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and I have concluded that the evidence developed during the Special Counsel’s investigation is not sufficient to establish that the President committed an obstruction-of-justice offense. Our determination was made without regard to, and is not based on, the constitutional considerations that surround the indictment and criminal prosecution of a sitting president.”

4. Report: The Mueller Team Had Prepared Summaries of Each Section of the Report & Investigators Privately Accused Attorney General William Barr of Misrepresenting the Final Report

Robert Mueller said very little during the 22-month investigation and has continued that silence in the weeks since submitting the final report. But members of his team began to talk about their findings after Barr put out his summary.

The New York Times was the first to report that members of Mueller’s team were accusing the attorney general of misrepresenting the final report. Citing “government officials and others familiar with their simmering frustrations,” the Times reported that the investigation’s findings were more damaging to the president and his administration that Barr made them out to be.

The Mueller team had drafted its own summaries for each section of the report, according to a source cited by the Washington Post. These summaries were prepared with the intention of releasing them to the public. The newspaper quoted the source as saying, “It was done in a way that minimum redactions, if any, would have been necessary, and the work would have spoken for itself.”

5. House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler Warns Subpoenas Will be Issued if the Mueller Report is Heavily Redacted; He Accused Barr of ‘Waging a Media Campaign on Behalf of President Trump’

Congress has held off on issuing a subpoena for the full, unredacted Mueller report. The House Judiciary Committee voted to authorize a subpoena on April 3.

But Chairman Jerry Nadler held off on issuing it. He told Politico on April 9, “We’re just making every effort to show the court that we’re making every effort to reach an accommodation. Because that strengthens the case for enforcement of the subpoena.”

But a subpoena could be coming as soon as Friday, April 19. Rep. Nadler told reporters the night before Bill Barr’s press conference that he would issue the subpoena “in short order” if the Mueller report has significant redactions. He told reporters, “the attorney general appears to be waging a media campaign on behalf of President Trump, the very subject of the investigation at the heart of the Mueller report. Rather than letting the facts of the report speak for themselves, the attorney general has taken unprecedented steps to spin Mueller’s nearly two-year investigation.”

Nadler added, “I assume we’ll probably find it useful to ask Mueller to testify and I assume we may ask members of his team to testify. So we’ll have to make those decisions after reading what we get, as inadequate as that may be.”

