WATCH: Orlando Easter Bunny Involved in Fight Caught on Video

An Easter bunny can be seen in a video coming to the aid of a woman in a fight outside a downtown Orlando night club. The bunny is seen stepping in to defend a woman after a man attacks her. A police officer intervenes to break up the brawl and the bunny throws a few more air punches and chest bumps before taking a reassuring hug from an onlooker.

The video originally appeared on the Instagram account of producer @Workfth, and later YouTube.

This is not the first report of a fighting Easter bunny. In 2016, a man dressed as the Easter Bunny at a New Jersey mall was involved in a wild brawl with an angry father.

The Orlando Bunny Came to the Aid of a Woman who was Punched

NBC News reports “When Josh Manes, night manager of the Underground Public House on South Orange Avenue, heard a commotion in front of his bar, he ran outside and saw that the costumed man had jumped in and started raining blows on the man who was on the ground fighting the woman.”

The person in the bunny suit was 20-year-old Antoine McDonald who recently moved to Orlando. An eye witness reported the man McDonald stepped in to fight had spat on and punched the woman.

“So I got over there so I could break up the fight, and with me trying to break up the fight, he got on top of her and hit her, so I had to try a different method, basically, to break up the fight, which actually worked,” McDonald told WESH of Orlando.

“I am the type of person to avoid fights by any means necessary, but in that situation, I would fight any day,” McDonald added.

The incident occurred near SAKS Comedy Club on Orange Avenue in downtown Orlando. McDonald was wearing the bunny suit downtown for fun. No arrests were made after the police officer issued the warning to McDonald not to fight in the suit again.

McDonald told Orland Weekly the officer warned him, “Don’t let me catch you fighting again in this suit or I’ll arrest you and the damn bunny.”

The Orlando Easter Bunny now has an Instagram Account

Following the viral video of the fight, McDonald started the @badbunnyof19 Instagram account. Over 6,500 Instagram users followed him in one day. Bad Bunny has been busy making appearances at night clubs like One80 Skytop Lounge and on TMZ, as well as gaining mentions on television talk shows.

“A number of people viewing the video on social media have speculated that the fight was a hoax designed to fuel social media stardom,” reports WESH.

Click Orlando reported McDonald said, “I am going to say that I am happy so that people know that they just can’t spit on African Americans. Especially African American females and think that it’s OK.”

Rabbits actually spar by hopping. This kind of hopping and chasing is considered normal bunny behavior.

